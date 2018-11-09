Acute Critical Illness Increases the Risk of Kidney Complications

Highlights:
- Patients with acute critical illness without
underlying kidney disease, generally considered a low-risk group for
kidney disease, ended up with a high risk of clinically relevant long-term
kidney problems
- Examples of Acute critical illnesses included severe trauma, sepsis, myocardial infarction (MI)
or post cardiac arrest syndrome (PCAS)
- Monitoring kidney function
regularly of patients with acute critical illness episode without preexisting
renal disease is necessary. Follow up monitoring
should happen between one month to three months and then yearly afterward
Patients
who were admitted in hospitals with acute critical illness but without previous
renal or kidney disease had a higher risk of kidney complications as well as
death, according to a study in published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal)
.
Acute critical illnesses include severe trauma, sepsis
, myocardial infarction (MI) or post
cardiac arrest syndrome (PCAS).
‘Acute critical illness in patients without any existing kidney disease puts them at an increased risk of kidney complications and even death.’
"Patients
with the acute critical illness without apparent
underlying renal disease - a group traditionally considered to be at low risk
of renal diseases - have clinically relevant long-term renal risks," write
Dr. Shih-Ting Huang and Dr. Chia-Hung Kao, Taichung Veterans General Hospital
and China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan, with coauthors.
Most
of the studies conducted earlier have looked at patients with pre-existing
kidney disease.
The study entitled 'Renal Complications and Subsequent
mortality in acute critically ill patients without pre-existing renal
disease' is a significant new finding and all clinicians and
patients should be aware of this risk both in short and long term.
This
study looked at 33,613 Taiwanese adult patients with
no pre-existing renal disease and admitted for acute critical illness
between 2000 and 2011, from the Taiwan National
Health Insurance Research Database.
Each patient was matched 1:2 with controls without
acute critical illness - the total number of control patients was 63,148.
In
all, 67 percent of the patients had high blood pressure
, and around 53 percent of
them were over age 65.
The team looked at data from both the groups for
outcomes that included acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, and
end-stage renal disease.
- Patients with an acute kidney illness were at an
increased risk of renal complications, with the highest incidence of
developing chronic kidney disease. The incidence rates per 10 000 person-years were 78.3 for chronic kidney disease, 21.0 for end-stage renal disease, and 9.45 for
acute kidney injury
- The strongest risk
factors for the above three renal complications were septicemia and septic
shock
- Patients with acute
critical illness who subsequently developed chronic kidney disease and
end-stage renal disease were at a higher risk of death
The authors suggest
monitoring the kidney function of patients with acute critical illness without preexisting renal disease
from 30 to 90 days and then yearly afterward.
Source-Medindia