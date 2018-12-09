Accurate Prediction of Circadian Clock to Aid Treatment of Diseases

First simple blood test to identify the precise internal time clock as compared to the external time has been developed

The algorithm called TimeSignature is very accurate and efficient and estimates circadian time to within 2 h for the majority of samples

The new test may be useful in the long run to guide personalized treatments

The body's precise internal time clock despite the time in the external world can now be taken accurately using only two blood draws. Thehas been developed by Northwestern Medicine scientists that can tell physicians and researchers that even if it's 8 a.m. in the external world, it might be 6 a.m. in your body.