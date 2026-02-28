A Miracle in the UK: Baby Born After Womb Transplant

In a historic medical breakthrough, the first baby in the UK has been born after a deceased donor uterus transplant, offering new hope to women with MRKH syndrome and uterine infertility.
Go to source). Hugo is the first baby in the UK to be born after his mother received a womb from a deceased donor, and only the third reported case in Europe using this approach.
The achievement offers renewed hope for women with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH syndrome) and other forms of uterine factor infertility (UFI).
MRKH syndrome is a rare congenital disorder affecting approximately 1 in 5,000 women. Women with this condition are born without a functional uterus, although their ovaries are normal.
As a result, they produce eggs but cannot carry a pregnancy. For decades, options were limited to surrogacy or adoption. Hugo’s birth now demonstrates that uterus transplantation can offer the possibility of carrying a biological child.
What Is Uterus Transplant and How Does It Treat MRKH Syndrome?A uterus transplant involves surgically implanting a healthy donor uterus into a woman who lacks one. The procedure is complex and typically lasts several hours, requiring precise vascular connection of arteries and veins to ensure adequate blood supply and graft survival.
After transplantation, the recipient must take immunosuppressive therapy to prevent organ rejection. Once the graft is stable, embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) are transferred into the transplanted womb. Pregnancy is closely monitored, and delivery is usually performed via cesarean section to ensure maternal and fetal safety.
The transplanted uterus is not intended to be permanent. It is generally removed after one or two successful pregnancies to avoid long term exposure to immunosuppressive drugs, which can increase the risk of infection, hypertension, and kidney complications.
What Do Global Studies Reveal About Uterus Transplant Success Rates?The first live birth following uterus transplantation was reported by Brännström and colleagues in The Lancet in 2015. That landmark clinical milestone proved that uterus transplantation could lead to a healthy live birth after IVF embryo transfer.
Subsequent reviews published in the International Journal of Women’s Health indicate that more than two thirds of uterus transplants worldwide have involved living donors, while approximately one third have come from deceased donors. Globally, around 25 to 30 babies have been born following deceased donor uterus transplantation.
Clinical data show that live birth rates are improving as surgical expertise advances and patient selection criteria become more refined. Successful outcomes depend on careful donor screening, microsurgical precision, immunological monitoring, and structured fertility protocols.
Why Deceased Donor Womb Transplant Is a Major BreakthroughDeceased donor transplantation eliminates surgical risk to a living donor, making it both ethically and medically significant. However, the uterus is not routinely included in standard organ donation consent and requires specific approval from the donor’s family.
In Hugo’s case, multiple organs from the same donor were transplanted into different recipients, highlighting the broader lifesaving impact of organ donation alongside fertility restoration.
This milestone demonstrates that deceased donor uterus transplantation can be successfully integrated into advanced reproductive programs.
Experts suggest this approach may expand access for women with MRKH syndrome and other forms of uterine factor infertility who previously had limited reproductive options.
Future of Uterine Factor Infertility TreatmentUterus transplantation remains a highly specialized procedure performed under structured clinical protocols. Ongoing research and clinical trials aim to refine surgical techniques, reduce rejection rates, and optimize pregnancy outcomes.
Although not yet widely available, the growing number of successful births worldwide, including Hugo’s birth in the UK, shows that uterus transplantation is transitioning from experimental innovation to a viable fertility option for carefully selected patients.
TakeawayThe birth of baby Hugo following a deceased donor uterus transplant represents a transformative step in reproductive medicine in the UK.
With increasing global success rates and advancing surgical protocols, uterus transplantation offers genuine hope to women with MRKH syndrome and uterine factor infertility, redefining the possibilities of fertility treatment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is MRKH syndrome?
A: MRKH syndrome is a congenital condition where a woman is born without a functional uterus, affecting about 1 in 5,000 women.
Q: Can you get pregnant after a uterus transplant?
A: Yes. Pregnancy is possible through IVF once the transplanted uterus has healed and immunosuppressive therapy is stable.
Q: How many babies have been born after deceased donor womb transplants?
A: Globally, approximately 25 to 30 babies have been born following deceased donor uterus transplantation.
Q: Is uterus transplantation safe?
A: It is considered safe in specialized centers under strict protocols, but it requires major surgery and immunosuppressive medication.
Q: Which doctor should women with uterine factor infertility consult?
A: Women should consult an Obstetrician & Gynecologist with expertise in infertility and reproductive medicine.
