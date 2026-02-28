A Miracle in the UK: Baby Born After Womb Transplant

In a historic medical breakthrough, the first baby in the UK has been born after a deceased donor uterus transplant, offering new hope to women with MRKH syndrome and uterine infertility.

Baby boy born to UK mother after womb transplant from dead donor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is MRKH syndrome?

A: MRKH syndrome is a congenital condition where a woman is born without a functional uterus, affecting about 1 in 5,000 women.

Q: Can you get pregnant after a uterus transplant?

A: Yes. Pregnancy is possible through IVF once the transplanted uterus has healed and immunosuppressive therapy is stable.

Q: How many babies have been born after deceased donor womb transplants?

A: Globally, approximately 25 to 30 babies have been born following deceased donor uterus transplantation.

Q: Is uterus transplantation safe?

A: It is considered safe in specialized centers under strict protocols, but it requires major surgery and immunosuppressive medication.

Q: Which doctor should women with uterine factor infertility consult?

A: Women should consult an Obstetrician & Gynecologist with expertise in infertility and reproductive medicine.