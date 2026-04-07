9 Essential Dietary Steps for Lifelong Heart Health

Half of U.S. adults already have cardiovascular disease, but 9 science-backed dietary steps could change that trajectory, starting today.

2026 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the AHA's 2026 dietary guidance?

A: It is an updated scientific statement from the American Heart Association outlining 9 key dietary steps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, published in the journal Circulation.

Q: What are the most important foods for heart health?

A: Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fish and unsaturated fats (like olive oil and avocado) form the core of a heart-healthy diet. Minimizing ultraprocessed foods, added sugars, sodium and alcohol is equally critical.

Q: At what age should heart-healthy eating begin?

A: The AHA recommends children begin following a heart-healthy dietary pattern starting at 1 year of age, and continue it throughout their entire lifespan.

Q: Can a healthy diet alone prevent heart disease?

A: Diet is one of the most powerful tools, but it works best alongside other healthy behaviors â€” regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, getting adequate sleep, and managing weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.

Q: How is the 2026 guidance different from 2021?

A: The core advice remains consistent, but the 2026 update strengthens recommendations on protein variety, broader saturated fat guidance, sodium reduction, ultra-processed food avoidance, and the risks of alcohol all backed by a stronger body of evidence.