9 Essential Dietary Steps for Lifelong Heart Health

Half of U.S. adults already have cardiovascular disease, but 9 science-backed dietary steps could change that trajectory, starting today.
- Nine science-backed dietary steps can significantly reduce cardiovascular disease risk across a lifetime
- More than half of U.S. adults and 60% of children currently have unhealthy diets, driving a national heart disease crisis
- Up to 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable, and it starts with what you put on your plate
2026 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association
Go to source). The guidance emphasizes a dietary pattern rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains with less sugar, salt, and ultraprocessed foods. It prioritizes protein from plant-based sources such as legumes, including beans, peas, and lentils, as well as seeds and nuts.
The update comes at a critical time as more than half of U.S. adults are living with some type of cardiovascular disease, driven in part by high rates of health factors, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These are often linked to lifestyle behaviors, particularly poor dietary habits and physical inactivity.
What Are the 9 Steps to Heart Health?The 2026 American Heart Association guidance updates its 2021 recommendations with the latest science to reduce heart disease risk and improve overall health. The statement outlines nine key features of a heart-healthy dietary pattern:
1. Adjust energy intake and expenditure to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight
Try to balance how much you eat with how active you are to reach and maintain a healthy body weight. People with overweight or obese have a higher risk for heart disease, as carrying extra weight puts additional stress on the heart and blood vessels.
2. Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits and choose a wide variety
Include different colors, textures, and types of produce. Remember, even canned and frozen foods can be nutritious and affordable. Aim for as many colors as possible: tomatoes, peppers, leafy greens, berries, and more.
3. Choose foods made mostly with whole grains rather than refined grains Foods such as whole‑wheat bread, brown rice, and oatmeal are better choices than refined grains, including white bread or white rice. Whole grains are a rich source of fiber, which helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
4. Choose healthy sources of protein
Shift from meat to plant-based sources such as legumes, including beans, peas, and lentils, along with nuts and seeds. Regularly consume fish and seafood. Select low-fat or fat-free dairy products. If red meat is desired, choose lean cuts, avoid processed forms, and limit portion size. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, associated with reduced inflammation and a lower incidence of heart disease, coronary disease, stroke, and heart failure.
5. Choose sources of unsaturated fats in place of sources of saturated fat
Replace saturated fats with healthy unsaturated fats, including those from nuts, seeds, avocados and non-tropical plant oils. Olive oil, in particular, is packed with monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants that help protect arteries.
6. Choose minimally processed foods instead of ultraprocessed foods
Go with foods close to their natural state, with minimal added commercial ingredients, rather than those that are highly processed with additives. Poor diet quality—driven significantly by ultraprocessed food consumption—is associated with elevated cardiovascular disease risks.
7. Minimize intake of added sugars in beverages and foods
Limit sugar-sweetened beverages and foods with added sugar. Excess sugar raises blood sugar levels and contributes to diabetes, a key driver of cardiovascular disease.
8. Choose foods low in sodium and prepare foods with minimal or no salt
Recognize the hidden sodium sources in packaged and commercially prepared foods. Season food with healthier options such as herbs, spices, or lemon instead of salt. Limiting sodium can meaningfully lower blood pressure.
9. If alcohol is not consumed, do not start; if alcohol is consumed, limit intake
Alcohol can increase your risk for high blood pressure and other health conditions. If you don't drink, don't start.
What's New in the 2026 American Heart Association Guidance?The 2026 dietary guidance is a more concise statement focused specifically on what to eat for heart health.
Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, said the 2026 dietary guidance is a concise update focused on what to eat for heart health.
As a trusted source, the American Heart Association reviews and updates its evidence-based dietary recommendations about every five years, evolving with emerging research. She noted that the 2026 guidance may feel familiar, as it remains largely consistent with the 2021 recommendations. Here's what has changed:
|Nutritional Categories
|What Has Changed?
|Protein
|
|Saturated Fat
|
|Dairy
|
|Ultraprocessed Foods
|
|Sodium
|
|Alcohol
|
Overall, the 2026 dietary guidance focuses on the specific relationship between your health and what you eat!
Why America’s Heart Health Crisis Demands Urgent Dietary ChangeMore than half of adults and about 60% of children in the U.S. have unhealthy diets. This contributes to higher rates of high blood pressure and obesity and leads directly to poor health outcomes, including deaths from cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions, according to the American Heart Association.
Following a lifelong healthy eating pattern may significantly reduce this risk. That is the basis for an updated scientific statement reflecting the latest nutrition guidance, published in Circulation, the peer-reviewed flagship journal of the American Heart Association.
Over Half of U.S. Adults Have Cardiovascular Disease as Obesity & Inactivity RiseAccording to the Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, more than half of all U.S. adults currently have some type of cardiovascular disease. That number is projected to climb to 1 in 6 U.S. adults by 2050, driven by increasing rates of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.
Along with poor dietary habits, most people in the U.S. are not getting enough physical activity. Only 1 in 4 U.S. adults and 1 in 5 youths aged 6 to 17 meet national recommendations for physical activity.
This combination of unhealthy eating and inactivity is also driving high rates of overweight and obesity. More than 40% of adults and more than 1 in 5 children (aged 2–19) have obesity, and those numbers are projected to increase.
Eat These Foods to Lower Your Heart Disease RiskResearch consistently affirms that diets rich in fruits and vegetables are associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
|Food Group
|Key Nutrients/Components
|Heart Health Benefit
|Evidence/Impact
|Leafy Greens (kale, spinach, bok choy)
|Nitrates
|Helps relax and widen blood vessels
|12%–26% lower cardiovascular disease risk
|Berries
|Antioxidants
|Reduces inflammation and supports heart health
|Linked to lower CVD risk
|Whole Grains
|Fiber
|Improves cholesterol and heart function
|Supports reduced heart disease risk
|Legumes
|Plant protein, fiber
|Helps manage cholesterol and blood sugar
|Associated with better heart health
|Oily Fish
|Omega-3 fatty acids
|Reduces inflammation and supports heart function
|Linked to lower cardiovascular risk
|Olive Oil
|Unsaturated fats
|Improves cholesterol and reduces inflammation
|Supports heart protection
|Avocado
|Healthy fats, fiber
|Supports cholesterol control and heart health
|21% lower coronary artery disease risk
However, Lichtenstein noted that the guidance is neither prescriptive nor restrictive. He added, "For healthy eating to be sustainable, people should focus on overall dietary patterns rather than specific nutrients. This approach can adapt across life stages while still aligning with the 9 key features. The goal is progress, not perfection—every healthier swap counts," she said.
Heart-healthy eating patterns such as the DASH and Mediterranean diets align with this guidance. They emphasize whole foods, healthy fats, and minimally processed items and are linked to lower blood pressure and improved cardiovascular outcomes. Most people can meet their nutritional needs through diet alone.
Healthy Eating Starts From Childhood!The 2026 AHA guidance recommends:
- Children should begin a heart-healthy diet from age 1
- Family food choices strongly shape children’s habits
- Diets should adapt across life stages and individual needs
- Healthy eating can align with cultural preferences
- Cholesterol should be tested every 4–6 years, and blood pressure should be checked at least annually.
- Regular screening and appropriate treatment can significantly reduce risk.
Up to 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable, supported by the AHA’s Life’s Essential 8, which includes healthy eating, physical activity, sleep, tobacco avoidance, and management of weight, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure.
Final TakeawayA heart-healthy diet also:
- Meets essential nutrient needs
- Is rich in fiber from plant-based foods
- Limits saturated fat and processed meats
- Supports the prevention of conditions like diabetes and kidney disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the AHA's 2026 dietary guidance?
A: It is an updated scientific statement from the American Heart Association outlining 9 key dietary steps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, published in the journal Circulation.
Q: What are the most important foods for heart health?
A: Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fish and unsaturated fats (like olive oil and avocado) form the core of a heart-healthy diet. Minimizing ultraprocessed foods, added sugars, sodium and alcohol is equally critical.
Q: At what age should heart-healthy eating begin?
A: The AHA recommends children begin following a heart-healthy dietary pattern starting at 1 year of age, and continue it throughout their entire lifespan.
Q: Can a healthy diet alone prevent heart disease?
A: Diet is one of the most powerful tools, but it works best alongside other healthy behaviors â€” regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, getting adequate sleep, and managing weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.
Q: How is the 2026 guidance different from 2021?
A: The core advice remains consistent, but the 2026 update strengthens recommendations on protein variety, broader saturated fat guidance, sodium reduction, ultra-processed food avoidance, and the risks of alcohol all backed by a stronger body of evidence.
Reference:
- 2026 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435)