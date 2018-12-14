3D Printed Adaptive Aids Can Benefit Arthritis Patients

3D printers can be used to print daily adaptive aids that help severely disabled arthritis patients perform routine daily tasks such as opening doors or holding a spoon or toothbrush

The 3D printed aids are made of plastic and highly cost-effective and much cheaper compared to commercially available aids, which are expensive and can also be designed as per the patient's needs

Arthritis is a painful and disabling condition of the elderly involving the joints; currently over 50 million persons are affected worldwide and figures are expected to touch 80 million by 2040

3D printers can be used to custom print arthritis adaptive aids according to the patient's needs at a much lesser cost, according to a recent study at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Michigan Tech to test the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of 3D printed products in comparison to existing arthritis aids.