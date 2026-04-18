1 in 6 Young Cancer Survivors May Face Second Cancer Risk

Young cancer survivors show increased long-term risk of developing new cancers, with nearly 1 in 6 affected within 30 years.

Subsequent primary neoplasm risk among survivors of cancer in adolescence and young adulthood: a population-based study from Alberta, Canada

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a second cancer after surviving cancer?

A: It is a new and separate cancer that develops after treatment of a previous cancer.

Q: How common are second cancers in young survivors?

A: About 6% developed a second cancer during follow-up, with long-term risk reaching nearly 1 in 6.

Q: Why does cancer treatment increase future cancer risk?

A: Treatments like radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause long-term DNA damage, increasing the risk of new cancers.

Q: Which survivors are at higher risk?

A: Those treated for Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer showed higher risk in this study.

Q: Should young cancer survivors start screening earlier?

A: Doctors may recommend earlier and personalized screening based on treatment history and individual risk factors.