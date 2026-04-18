1 in 6 Young Cancer Survivors May Face Second Cancer Risk

Young cancer survivors show increased long-term risk of developing new cancers, with nearly 1 in 6 affected within 30 years.
- Nearly 1 in 6 young cancer survivors may develop a second cancer within 30 years
- A cohort of 24,459 survivors followed over 34 years revealed long-term risk patterns
- Breast, colorectal, and lung cancers accounted for 43% of second cancers
Subsequent primary neoplasm risk among survivors of cancer in adolescence and young adulthood: a population-based study from Alberta, Canada
Go to source). This estimate comes from a large observational cohort study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal , involving 24,459 individuals tracked over a 34-year period.
With survival rates approaching 86%, these findings highlight an important but often under-recognized aspect of long-term cancer survivorship.
The study evaluated adolescents and young adults diagnosed with a first cancer between 1983 and 2017. Over a median follow-up of 7.4 years, 1,442 individuals developed at least one subsequent primary neoplasm (SPN), representing about 6% of the cohort.
Key study insights include:
- 24,459 participants aged 15 to 39 years
- 34-year study period
- Median follow-up of 7.4 years
- Nearly 1 in 6 projected to develop a second cancer over 30 years
Which Cancers Were Most Common Over Time?The analysis showed that survivors of lymphoma and breast cancer were more likely to develop additional cancers later. Among the subsequent cancers identified, breast, colorectal, and lung cancers together accounted for 43% of all cases.
Survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer appeared particularly vulnerable, especially after surviving beyond five years from their initial diagnosis.
What Factors Contribute to Second Cancer Risk?The increased risk appears to result from a combination of treatment-related effects and biological susceptibility. Exposure to radiotherapy and chemotherapy can lead to long-term cellular and DNA damage. In some cases, hormone therapy may also influence future cancer risk, while underlying genetic susceptibility may contribute in certain individuals.
Importantly, these second cancers tend to occur earlier than in the general population, suggesting an accelerated timeline of risk in survivors.
What Can Young Cancer Survivors Do to Reduce Future Risk?While the study does not test specific interventions, survivorship guidelines emphasize early detection and long-term risk reduction.
Regular follow-up with healthcare providers is essential to monitor for late effects. Risk-based screening, particularly for breast and colorectal cancers, may be recommended earlier than for the general population. Awareness of prior exposure to radiotherapy and chemotherapy can help guide personalized care decisions.
Healthy lifestyle practices, including regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and avoiding tobacco, may support overall health. In individuals with relevant family or treatment history, genetic counselling may also be considered.
How Should These Findings Be Interpreted?The results should be interpreted with certain limitations in mind. As an observational study, it does not establish cause-and-effect relationships. The median follow-up duration may underestimate lifetime risk, and detailed treatment exposure data were limited. Additionally, the findings are based on a regional population.
Despite these limitations, the large cohort size and long-term follow-up provide valuable insights into cancer survivorship patterns.
Implications for Long-Term Cancer Survivorship CareAs survival rates improve, attention is increasingly shifting toward long-term health outcomes. These findings support the importance of structured survivorship care, including individualized follow-up and earlier screening strategies, to help address the elevated risk of second cancers in young survivors.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a second cancer after surviving cancer?
A: It is a new and separate cancer that develops after treatment of a previous cancer.
Q: How common are second cancers in young survivors?
A: About 6% developed a second cancer during follow-up, with long-term risk reaching nearly 1 in 6.
Q: Why does cancer treatment increase future cancer risk?
A: Treatments like radiotherapy and chemotherapy can cause long-term DNA damage, increasing the risk of new cancers.
Q: Which survivors are at higher risk?
A: Those treated for Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer showed higher risk in this study.
Q: Should young cancer survivors start screening earlier?
A: Doctors may recommend earlier and personalized screening based on treatment history and individual risk factors.
Reference:
- Subsequent primary neoplasm risk among survivors of cancer in adolescence and young adulthood: a population-based study from Alberta, Canada - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/14/E535)