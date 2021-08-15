by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2021 at 10:33 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Healthcare Workers at High Burn-out Risk
Healthcare workers handling the pandemic are experiencing increased levels of depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and burn-out, a global review of such studies has found.

The review, conducted by the University of York and the Mental Health Foundation, also revealed that Covid-19 patients with other physical health problems, and children and adolescents are struggling with a host of mental health issues during the pandemic.

The study looked at 25 systematic reviews conducted during the early months of the pandemic. Many of these studies were of hospital workers in China.


Estimates varied from 12 per cent for anxiety in one review of healthcare workers in hospital, to 51 per cent for depression and PTSD in another review.

The team suggested that more support needs to be put in place for hospital workers dealing with the Covid pandemic.

"Many people worldwide have felt the impact of the Covid pandemic on their mental health, but some groups of people may be more at risk of experiencing poor mental health than others," said lead author Noortje Uphoff, a research Fellow at the varsity.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, also noted the risk of adverse mental health outcomes in children due to changes in household interactions and social changes such as school closures.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Burnout
Burnout is an emotional and physical tiredness which is caused by stress.
READ MORE
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations
READ MORE
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions