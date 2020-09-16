by Samhita Vitta on  September 16, 2020 at 11:07 AM Coronavirus News
Health Workers Insurance Scheme Extended for 6 Months
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 has been extended for another 180 days, according to the Central government.

It was initially announced on March 30 for 90 days. The insurance scheme was then extended further for 90 days.

The insurance scheme covers Rs 50 lakh for health care providers, including community health workers, who are at direct contact and care for COVID-19 patients and thus at a high risk of being infected.


The scheme also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.

The insurance scheme also covers private hospital staff, volunteers, retired, local urban bodies, daily wage, contract, outsourced staff, ad-hoc, requisitioned by states and central hospitals and autonomous hospitals of central, states and UTs, AIIMS and INIs and hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-related responsibilities.

The health insurance provided under this scheme is above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

The scheme does not require an individual requirement, and there is no age limit. The total amount for this scheme is borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Till date, a total of 61 claims have been processed and paid, and 156 claims are under examination.

The health insurance scheme shows the commitment of the government for the welfare and well-being of all the health care workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

It is because of the selfless service and dedication to work of the health care workers that India has been able to sustain its fight against COVID and continue to sustain its low mortality rate (1.64 per cent), which is among the lowest globally (3.19 per cent as on date).



Source: Medindia

