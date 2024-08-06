About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Health Risks of Childhood Obesity

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 6 2024 12:04 AM

Health Risks of Childhood Obesity
Experts caution that the increasing rates of childhood obesity pose significant long-term health risks (1 Trusted Source
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Go to source).
With a large segment of the population falling in the younger age group, childhood obesity is a growing concern that could lead to significant health problems in adulthood.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Over 1 billion people world-wide are obese thus affecting their health due to their nutrition and lifestyle. 3.9% of India’s population is obese! Know more about obesity and its prevention.
Addressing the rising issue of childhood obesity in India, experts emphasize the long-term health risks associated with it and the need for early intervention.

Initiatives like school-based education and healthy meal programs are crucial in managing and preventing obesity. Lifestyle changes remain the primary tool so that adulthood risks can be managed, with bariatric surgery remaining an option for more serious/specific cases.

"Childhood obesity is a significant problem in our country, given our large young population. Obese children are more likely to become obese adults, facing numerous metabolic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, joint pain, and obstructive sleep apnea," Dr. Daksh Sethi, Consultant in Minimal and Bariatric and Robotic Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
He highlighted the importance of school-based initiatives, drawing inspiration from the U.S., where schools track BMI monthly and follow up with families, suggesting a similar approach for India to monitor and manage childhood obesity.

Rise of Obesity in Kids

For treatment, he noted that lifestyle modifications are crucial, with bariatric surgery considered for older children or those with specific conditions.

Advertisement
From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
Why is the waist-to-height ratio a better obesity indicator than BMI? It more accurately predicts health risks related to abdominal fat distribution.
The impact of early adulthood weight gain on heart health was discussed as well. The main solution remains adopting a balanced diet and regular exercise along with yearly health checkups to prevent long-term cardiovascular issues.

"Excess weight in early adulthood is closely linked to increased risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders. It contributes to plaque buildup in arteries, heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes," Dr. Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Goa, told IANS.

Advertisement
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
She advised maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful habits. "Regular health check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels are vital for early detection and management of potential health issues," she added.

Reference:
  1. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital - (https://sgrh.com/)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Obesity News
View All
Advertisement