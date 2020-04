COVID-19: 80 percent of all coronavirus patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, said the Health Ministry.



"On the basis of worldwide analysis, out of 100 coronavirus patients, 80 per cent are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Around 15 per cent patients turn into severe cases and five percent cases turn into critical cases," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, at the daily press briefing.



Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious disease and epidemiology at the ICMR, also said that 80 out of 100 people do not show symptoms and therefore chances are that they test positive.



‘80 percent of all coronavirus patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.’





Source: IANS The comments came against the backdrop of concerns that there may be asymptomatic people who are yet to be detected.Source: IANS Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious disease and epidemiology at the ICMR, also said that 80 out of 100 people do not show symptoms and therefore chances are that they test positive.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE COVID-19 in India: 11 Cities in Rajasthan, WB, MP and Maharashtra Under Serious Situation In 11 cities in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the COVID-19 pandemic is especially serious, revealed sources. READ MORE Alcohol-based Disinfectants Effective Against Covid-19: WHO When used correctly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended alcohol-based hand disinfectants to be effective against the novel coronavirus. READ MORE No Guarantee That COVID-19 Vaccine Can be Successfully Developed The World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy David Nabarro has warned that there is no guarantee that a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can be successfully developed in coming months. READ MORE Health Insurance - India Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE