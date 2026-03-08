National Cancer Plan visionary Ashley Dalton resigns her ministerial role to fight incurable metastatic breast cancer.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

'Outstanding' health minister resigns to fight incurable cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

What Is Metastatic Breast Cancer?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Metastatic Breast Cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

How Is Ashley Dalton Continuing Her Work as a West Lancashire MP Following Her Diagnosis?

What Does the National Cancer Plan Mean for the Future of UK Cancer Care?

Challenging the Misconception That Cancer Patients Must Quit Their Jobs

‘Outstanding’ health minister resigns to fight incurable cancer - (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/03/02/outstanding-health-minister-resigns-fight-incurable-cancer/?ICID=continue_without_subscribing_reg_first) Metastatic Breast Cancer - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/breast-cancer/metastatic-breast-cancer)



Source-Medindia

. She’s staying on as an MP, planning to keep up with her local work while she continues.(Ms. Dalton was the driving force behind the UK’s, a landmark effort that’s set to shape cancer care for years. Health Secretary Wes Streeting called her an “outstanding” minister, especially given what she’s faced.Prime Minister Keir Starmer accepted her resignation with real regret, backing her decision to put her health and public service first., occurs when breast cancer spreads beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain.(It is considered incurable, but advances in treatment—such as—can help control the disease, relieve symptoms, and extend life. Many people with metastatic breast cancer live for years with ongoing treatment andMs. Dalton, now 53, will remain as MP for West Lancashire and says she’s committed to her community.. Things took a tough turn when the cancer came back in January 2025.In a letter to the Prime Minister, she didn’t hold back. “It’s so important that we recognise the value of all of us to contribute and participate and that we stop writing people off due to health or disability,” she wrote.Ms. Dalton’s focus is still on the people she represents. She said they deserve someone who’s all in and dedicated. Even though she’s starting oral chemotherapy, she’s not stepping away from fighting for West Lancashire.But Ms. Dalton is taking a break from her ministerial role, just to make reasonable adjustments, while she manages her health.Ms. Dalton stepped in as Health Minister in February 2025, taking over from Andrew Gwynne after his suspension. Right away, she launched government’s big National Cancer Plan.This mission really defines her time in Parliament and shapes how people remember her work in public health.Just days after she launched the National Cancer Plan, Ms. Dalton ended up spending the weekend in the hospital for some urgent tests. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was saddened by the news and called her ‘,’ especially considering everything she’s faced.The way she’s handled her treatment so openly, all while keeping up with her work, really showsMetastatic (Stage 4) breast cancer has spread beyond the breasts to other body parts. While currently incurable, treatments focus on extending life. Ms. Dalton manages her condition with oral chemotherapy, taking five tablets twice daily for two weeks, followed by one week of rest.Ms. Dalton remains determined. She is not giving up or letting others count her out.Cancer hits everyone in different ways, and people living with it have different needs. Even while she goes through treatment,