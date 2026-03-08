Health Minister Ashley Dalton Steps Down to Focus on Cancer Treatment

National Cancer Plan visionary Ashley Dalton resigns her ministerial role to fight incurable metastatic breast cancer.
Ashley Dalton, the Health Minister and MP for West Lancashire, has stepped down from her government post to focus on treating metastatic breast cancer. She’s staying on as an MP, planning to keep up with her local work while she continues oral chemotherapy.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
'Outstanding' health minister resigns to fight incurable cancer
Go to source) Ms. Dalton was the driving force behind the UK’s National Cancer Plan, a landmark effort that’s set to shape cancer care for years. Health Secretary Wes Streeting called her an “outstanding” minister, especially given what she’s faced.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer accepted her resignation with real regret, backing her decision to put her health and public service first.
What Is Metastatic Breast Cancer?Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage 4 breast cancer, occurs when breast cancer spreads beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Go to source)
It is considered incurable, but advances in treatment—such as targeted therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy—can help control the disease, relieve symptoms, and extend life. Many people with metastatic breast cancer live for years with ongoing treatment and supportive care that focuses on maintaining quality of life and slowing disease progression.
How Is Ashley Dalton Continuing Her Work as a West Lancashire MP Following Her Diagnosis?Ms. Dalton, now 53, will remain as MP for West Lancashire and says she’s committed to her community. Her fight with breast cancer started back in 2014, when she went through surgery and chemo. Things took a tough turn when the cancer came back in January 2025.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, she didn’t hold back. “It’s so important that we recognise the value of all of us to contribute and participate and that we stop writing people off due to health or disability,” she wrote.
Her message highlights the need for greater inclusivity in public life for those managing long-term health conditions.
What Does the National Cancer Plan Mean for the Future of UK Cancer Care?Ms. Dalton’s focus is still on the people she represents. She said they deserve someone who’s all in and dedicated. Even though she’s starting oral chemotherapy, she’s not stepping away from fighting for West Lancashire.
But Ms. Dalton is taking a break from her ministerial role, just to make reasonable adjustments, while she manages her health. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called her an ‘exemplary minister’ noting that she should be proud of everything she achieved in government.
Ms. Dalton stepped in as Health Minister in February 2025, taking over from Andrew Gwynne after his suspension. Right away, she launched government’s big National Cancer Plan. The goal of the plan is to save 320,000 lives and push for a future where three out of four people beat cancer.
This mission really defines her time in Parliament and shapes how people remember her work in public health.
Challenging the Misconception That Cancer Patients Must Quit Their JobsJust days after she launched the National Cancer Plan, Ms. Dalton ended up spending the weekend in the hospital for some urgent tests. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was saddened by the news and called her ‘an outstanding minister,’ especially considering everything she’s faced.
The way she’s handled her treatment so openly, all while keeping up with her work, really shows the personal sacrifices and potential she’s making for public health.
Metastatic (Stage 4) breast cancer has spread beyond the breasts to other body parts. While currently incurable, treatments focus on extending life. Ms. Dalton manages her condition with oral chemotherapy, taking five tablets twice daily for two weeks, followed by one week of rest.
Ms. Dalton remains determined. She is not giving up or letting others count her out. People often think that cancer patients have to quit their jobs, but she fights back against that idea.
Cancer hits everyone in different ways, and people living with it have different needs. Even while she goes through treatment, she continues to work as an MP, proving that a diagnosis does not decide what someone can do.
Source-Medindia