Health Insurance Giants Face Congress Over Soaring Medical Bills

Health insurance executives face bipartisan backlash as lawmakers cite rising premiums, denied care, and expiring subsidies worsening affordability for millions of Americans.
Health insurer chief executives, facing bipartisan congressional frustration over soaring medical costs, attempted to place the blame on hospitals and drug makers during Thursday hearings. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Big Insurers Try to Shift Blame for High Health Costs to Hospitals and Drug Makers
Go to source). The executives, summoned to discuss health care affordability, said little that seemed to satisfy lawmakers seeking to hold the insurance industry accountable.
Members from both parties criticized the insurers on multiple fronts, including high executive pay and widespread practices of denying or delaying payments for patient care.
Despite debates over the Affordable Care Act's role, Republicans and Democrats broadly agreed that insurers had failed to contain costs.
Nearly 180 million Americans rely on employer insurance, while UnitedHealth alone says it negotiated $300 billion in discounts last year; yet premiums and medical bills continue to climb.
Bipartisan Frustration Over Costs and Compensation“There is not one single American I have met that believes health insurers are effective at lowering costs,” said Representative Jason Smith, the Republican from Missouri who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.
Representative Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican and pharmacist, highlighted rising premiums and pointed to the $17 million 2024 compensation for CVS Health's chief executive.
The hearings occurred as expired Affordable Care Act subsidies doubled or tripled costs for millions, and with 180 million privately insured Americans facing steep increases in coverage costs and out-of-pocket medical bills.
With midterm elections approaching, affordability is a key political issue for voters strained by all living costs, including health care.
Insurer Deflections and a Singular AdmissionDespite overwhelming skepticism, executives largely defended their policies. “The cost of health insurance is driven by the cost of health care. It is a symptom, not a cause,” argued Stephen J. Hemsley, chief executive of UnitedHealth Group.
He stated his company negotiated nearly $300 billion in discounts last year, avoiding costs that would have doubled premiums, and announced UnitedHealth would return any 2024 profits from its Affordable Care Act plans.
The closest to an admission came from Paul Markovich, CEO of the nonprofit Blue Shield of California's parent. “Our health care system is bankrupting and failing us,” he said, blaming a system where health plans, hospitals, doctors, and drug companies “put profits ahead of patients.” He refused to defend insurers' cost-containment claims, stating health care “just costs too much.”
Lawmaker Accusations of Systemic FailureLawmakers expressed deep frustration with the insurers' defensiveness. “You all have been very delinquent in your duty,” said Representative Greg Murphy, a North Carolina Republican and physician, who agreed with calls to break up the conglomerates.
The hearings aimed to show constituents that lawmakers recognize these consumer problems, showing how much “health care costs have risen on the political radar.”
Lawmakers criticized the integrated nature of for-profit insurers, which own physician groups, pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers. “You own a big chunk of the health care cost,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, highlighting bipartisan concern over dominance and anti-competitive behavior.
Debating Denials and the Affordable Care ActInsurers faced sharp questions about prior authorization practices that delay or deny care. While citing efforts to reduce bureaucracy, UnitedHealth's Hemsley acknowledged patients “shouldn’t have to fight” for care.
Democrats and Republicans also debated the Affordable Care Act's role in rising costs. Some Democrats accused Republicans of using the hearings to distract from their failure to extend subsidies, warning higher costs could force people to drop coverage or avoid needed care.
In conclusion, the hearings revealed intense bipartisan congressional anger at health insurers over unaffordable care, with executives largely deflecting blame onto other parts of the health care system, leaving a significant gap between industry explanations and lawmakers' demands for accountability and change.
