Health Insurance Giants Face Congress Over Soaring Medical Bills

, attempted to place the blame on hospitals and drug makers during Thursday hearings. ().The executives, summoned to discuss health care affordability, said little that seemed to satisfy lawmakers seeking to hold the insurance industry accountable., including high executive pay and widespread practices of denying or delaying payments for patient care.Despite debates over the Affordable Care Act's role,“There is not one single American I have met that believes health insurers are effective at lowering costs,” said Representative Jason Smith, the Republican from Missouri who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.Representative Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican and pharmacist, highlightedfor CVS Health's chief executive.The hearings occurred as expiredsubsidiesand out-of-pocket medical bills.With midterm elections approaching, affordability is a key political issue for voters strained by all living costs, including health care.Despite overwhelming skepticism, executives largely defended their policies. “The cost of health insurance is driven by the cost of health care. It is a symptom, not a cause,” argued Stephen J. Hemsley, chief executive ofHe stated his company, avoiding costs that would have doubled premiums, and announced UnitedHealth would return any 2024 profits from itsplans.The closest to an admission came from Paul Markovich, CEO of the nonprofit Blue Shield of California's parent. “Our health care system is bankrupting and failing us,” he said, blaming a system where health plans, hospitals, doctors, and drug companies “put profits ahead of patients.” He refused to defend insurers' cost-containment claims, stating health care “just costs too much.”Lawmakers expressed deep frustration with the insurers' defensiveness. “You all have been very delinquent in your duty,” said Representative Greg Murphy, a North Carolina Republican and physician, who agreed with calls to break up the conglomerates.The hearings aimed to show constituents that lawmakers recognize these consumer problems, showing how much “health care costs have risen on the political radar.”Lawmakers criticized the. “You own a big chunk of the health care cost,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, highlighting bipartisan concern over dominance and anti-competitive behavior.Insurers faced sharp questions about prior authorization practices that delay or deny care. While citing efforts to reduce bureaucracy,Democrats and Republicans also debated the's role in rising costs. Some Democrats accused Republicans of using the hearings toIn conclusion, the hearings revealed intense bipartisan congressional anger at health insurers over unaffordable care, with executives largely deflecting blame onto other parts of the health care system, leaving a significant gap between industry explanations and lawmakers' demands for accountability and change.Source-Medindia