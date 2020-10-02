medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Insurance News

Health Insurance Costs Among Middle-aged Adults

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 10, 2020 at 3:31 AM Health Insurance News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly half of adults in their 50s and early 60s weren't sure they'll be able to afford health insurance after their retirement, and two-thirds worried about the potential effects of health policy changes like costs etc, according to a new study just published in JAMA Network Open.
Health Insurance Costs Among Middle-aged Adults
Health Insurance Costs Among Middle-aged Adults

More than a quarter of people in their 50s and early 60s lack confidence that they'll be able to afford health insurance in the next year, and the number goes up to nearly half when they look ahead to retirement. Two-thirds are concerned about how potential changes in health insurance policies at the national level could affect them.

Show Full Article


Nearly one in five of survey respondents who are working say they've kept a job in the past year in order to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance. And 15% of those who are working say they've delayed retirement, or thought about it, because of their insurance.

The study uses data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, conducted in late 2018, during the open enrollment period for many employers' insurance plans, and near the start of open enrollment for Medicare and plans available to individuals on federal and state marketplace sites.

"Seeking regular medical care is critically important for adults in their 50s and 60s, to prevent and treat health conditions," says lead author Renuka Tipirneni, M.D., M.Sc. "We found that many adults in this age group are unfortunately worried about affording health insurance and avoiding care because of costs." Tipirneni is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan and a member of the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, which runs the poll. She sees patients in the General Medicine clinics at Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center.

The poll was conducted at a time when the Affordable Care Act had survived challenges in Congress but was facing possible changes or invalidation in a federal court case. That case is now pending before the Supreme Court.

"It is clear from our poll that health care remains a top issue for middle-aged adults and that many of them find the recent uncertainty surrounding federal healthcare policies troubling," says senior author Aaron Scherer, Ph.D., an associate in internal medicine at the University of Iowa and former postdoctoral fellow at U-M. "Policymakers should work to ensure the stability and affordability of health insurance for vulnerable adults on the verge of retirement."

The worries about cost already affect how people in this pre-Medicare age group use health care, the study finds. More than 18 percent had avoided seeking care, or had not filled a prescription, because of cost in the past year.

Those who were in fair or poor health were four times more likely to have avoided care. Those with an insurance plan purchased on the individual level, such as the federal Marketplace, were three times more likely to have avoided seeking care or filling a prescription. The poll of 1,024 adults in their pre-Medicare years was conducted sponsored by AARP and Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center.

The poll focuses on those approaching the "magic" age of 65, when most Americans qualify for Medicare health insurance. The researchers say their findings hold implications for policy proposals that would offer Medicare availability at younger ages, or offer a publicly-funded plan on the federal Marketplace.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fraudulent Health Insurance Claims

To educate the public regarding hazards of committing fraud in healthcare insurance claims and its implication on the economy.

Quiz on Health Insurance

This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline. ...

Health Insurance Linked to Lower Cardiovascular Disease Risk Among Aging Immigrants

Aging immigrants' risk for cardiovascular disease may be heightened by their lack of health insurance, particularly among those who recently arrived in the United States.

Health Insurance

This slideshow explains the concepts about healthcare insurance industry in India.

Cholamandalam Health Insurance Policies

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company (Chola MS) a joint venture of Murugappa Group & Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance offers a wide range of health insurance policies.

Health Insurance - Basics

Health insurance guarantees payments to a person in the event of sickness or injury.and works as protection scheme

Health Insurance - Ombudsman

Insurance Ombudsman institutions work for the purpose of quick disposal of the grievances of the insured customers.

Health Insurance Plan

With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!

Health Insurance Policies offered by Bajaj Allianz Insurance

Bajaj allianz health insurance policies protect you and your family in case you need expensive medical care covering both pre and post hospitalization expenses.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, personal protect  accident insurance cover - and health care plus.

New India Assurance Policies

The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.

Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health & Allied Insurance offers a convienient insurance for the corporate people when they travel abroad for globalization and business expansion.

Third Party Administrators for Health Insurance

TPA is an IRDA approved healthcare service provider. TPA processes claims for policy holders on behalf of an Insurance Company.

More News on:

Health Insurance PlanThird Party Administrators for Health InsuranceStar Health and Allied InsuranceHealth Insurance Policies offered by Bajaj Allianz InsuranceICICI Lombard General Insurance Company LimitedHealth InsuranceHealth Insurance - OmbudsmanHealth Insurance - BasicsNew India Assurance PoliciesCholamandalam Health Insurance Policies
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mindfulness Meditation can Help Obese Children Lose Weight

Yoga, Tai Chi or Qigong can Relieve Back Pain Naturally

Sprain in the Arm / Sprained Arm
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive