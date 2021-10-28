Health History may Influence the Efficacy of Antidepressant

Advertisement

The study analyzed data from more than 3.6 million patients (broken into more than 16,000 subgroups) with major depression who had more than 10 million antidepressant treatments.The collected data were then to build afind what will work best for them.in the data and receive recommendations for antidepressants based on the experience of symptom remission in other patients.This helps summarize the experiences of patients who have multiple comorbidities, or medical conditions, with using 15 different antidepressants. Patients can even share those recommendations with their clinicians tosays Farrokh Alemi, Ph.D., professor in Mason College of Health and Human Services Department of Health Administration and Policy.Source: Medindia