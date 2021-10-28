About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Health History may Influence the Efficacy of Antidepressant

by Karishma Abhishek on October 28, 2021 at 11:54 PM
Health History may Influence the Efficacy of Antidepressant

Health history or existing medical conditions of a person may influence which antidepressant may work best as per a study "Effectiveness of Common Antidepressants: A Post Market Release Study," at the George Mason University, published in EClinical Medicine by The Lancet.

One of the most frequently consumed medications in the United States is antidepressants. Almost 11% of the population takes antidepressants. However, 60% of depressed patients do not benefit from their first antidepressant, despite the sales of antidepressants exceeding several billion dollars annually.

The present study provides a sneak-peek into an online database that may help alleviate depression symptoms in millions of people.

Web-tool for Antidepressants

The study analyzed data from more than 3.6 million patients (broken into more than 16,000 subgroups) with major depression who had more than 10 million antidepressant treatments.
The collected data were then to build a Web site designed to help individuals with depression find what will work best for them.

By entering a patient's medical history into the site, users can find similar cases in the data and receive recommendations for antidepressants based on the experience of symptom remission in other patients.

This helps summarize the experiences of patients who have multiple comorbidities, or medical conditions, with using 15 different antidepressants. Patients can even share those recommendations with their clinicians to ensure their appropriateness for their case.

"Unlike with previously published randomized studies, the remission rates in the study differed significantly based on the subgroup's medical history. The choice of the optimal antidepressant depended on the subgroup matched to the patient's medical history," says Farrokh Alemi, Ph.D., professor in Mason College of Health and Human Services Department of Health Administration and Policy.

Source: Medindia
