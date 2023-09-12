About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Health Hazards in Menstrual Products Differ Demographically

by Karishma Abhishek on December 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM
Higher preference for scented menstrual and intimate care products are seen among Black Americans and those with limited formal education, which raises health-related concerns on potential risks associated with product ingredients as per a study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health with collaborators from the Silent Spring Institute, Department of Urban and Environmental Health and Public Health at Occidental College, and Black Women for Wellness, published in the journal Frontiers in Reproductive Health ().

Socioeconomic factors determine attitudes about menstruation and individuals' use of intimate care products, the authors say. Expectations around odor control disproportionately fall on Black women, who face stereotypes and discrimination related to beauty and hygiene.

Menstrual Cups: A Cost-Effective, and User-Friendly Option

The Army Hospital (R and R) Delhi Cantt hosted 'Mahawari Mein Swachchta,' a menstrual health awareness program.
"Use of scented menstrual and intimate care products is concerning since they are marketed for odor control and perpetuate stigma around menstruation. They may also contain ingredients linked with cancer, endocrine disruption, and other adverse health effects. Our research suggests that populations marginalized by racial and socioeconomic inequities may be disproportionately impacted by environmental health risks from these products," says study first author Ami Zota, ScD, associate professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

"Our research shows how social identity can shape a person's preference for certain types of menstrual products, which can then influence their chemical exposures. Understanding these dynamics is important for developing strategies to reduce toxic exposures from intimate care products and ultimately reduce health inequities," says Elissia Franklin, Ph.D., postdoctoral research associate at the Silent Spring Institute and a co-author of the study.
5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Menstrual Cycle

An optimal menstrual cycle not only signifies excellent reproductive health but also serves as a reflection of one's overall well-being.
The researchers combined and analyzed data from two surveys of adults who menstruate: the Taking Stock Study and the Fibroids Observational Research on Genes and the Environments study, which recruited participants in California and Washington D.C., respectively.

Demographic Patterns in Scented Menstrual Care

Participants were asked about their use of menstrual and intimate care products, such as tampons, sanitary pads, and menstrual cups, as well as intimate care products such as douches, vulvar sprays, wipes, and powders.

Respondents reported on how often they use these products and the factors that influence their decision-making. They also volunteered information about their educational background and identities.

White participants were nearly twice as likely to use unscented tampons, three times as likely to use menstrual cups, almost half as likely to use wipes, and one-quarter as likely to use douches than Black participants.

The use of unscented menstrual products was more common among those with at least a bachelor's degree, whereas the use of scented menstrual and intimate care products was generally more common among those with a high school diploma or less.

Young people ages 18-24 reported greater use of menstrual cups. No non-binary respondents reported the use of scented menstrual products.

The new findings follow another study by Zota from earlier this year that sheds light on racialized beauty norms that motivate the use of chemical hair straighteners and skin lighteners linked to poor health outcomes.

An expert on the health risks of certain chemicals used in cosmetics and how their use is tied to racist attitudes and policies around personal appearance, Zota testified before the Washington State Senate in April as they debated on the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act.

The bill passed and was signed into law soon after Zota's testimony, becoming the strictest regulation of its kind in the country. She also provided testimony for a similar law passed in California in 2020.

Reference :
  1. Examining differences in menstrual and intimate care product use by race/ethnicity and education among menstruating individuals - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frph.2023.1286920/full)


Source: Eurekalert
Is There a Risk of Menstrual Changes After COVID-19 Vaccination?

Weak and inconsistent associations for postmenopausal bleeding were identified after COVID-19 vaccination.
Serotonin In Brain Indicates Menstrual-Related Mood Disorders

How does serotonin affect premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Serotonin transporter binding in the brain across the menstrual cycle correlates with depressed mood.
