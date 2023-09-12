Health Hazards in Menstrual Products Differ Demographically

Advertisement

Demographic Patterns in Scented Menstrual Care

Examining differences in menstrual and intimate care product use by race/ethnicity and education among menstruating individuals - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frph.2023.1286920/full)

"Our research shows how social identity can shape a person's preference for certain types of menstrual products, which can then influence their chemical exposures. Understanding these dynamics is important for developing strategies to reduce toxic exposures from intimate care products and ultimately reduce health inequities," says Elissia Franklin, Ph.D., postdoctoral research associate at the Silent Spring Institute and a co-author of the study.The researchers combined and analyzed data from two surveys of adults who menstruate: the Taking Stock Study and the Fibroids Observational Research on Genes and the Environments study, which recruited participants in California and Washington D.C., respectively.Participants were asked about their use of menstrual and intimate care products, such as tampons, sanitary pads, and menstrual cups, as well as intimate care products such as douches, vulvar sprays, wipes, and powders.Respondents reported on how often they use these products and the factors that influence their decision-making. They also volunteered information about their educational background and identities.White participants were nearly twice as likely to use unscented tampons, three times as likely to use menstrual cups, almost half as likely to use wipes, and one-quarter as likely to use douches than Black participants.The use of unscented menstrual products was more common among those with at least a bachelor's degree, whereas the use of scented menstrual and intimate care products was generally more common among those with a high school diploma or less.Young people ages 18-24 reported greater use of menstrual cups. No non-binary respondents reported the use of scented menstrual products.The new findings follow another study by Zota from earlier this year that sheds light onlinked to poor health outcomes.An expert on the health risks of certain chemicals used in cosmetics and how their use is tied to racist attitudes and policies around personal appearance, Zota testified before the Washington State Senate in April as they debated on the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act.The bill passed and was signed into law soon after Zota's testimony, becoming the strictest regulation of its kind in the country. She also provided testimony for a similar law passed in California in 2020.Source: Eurekalert