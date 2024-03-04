Health Gains for Parkinson's Duos on Tandem Bikes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

American Academy of Neurologyâ€™s 76th Annual Meeting



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Tandem stationary cycling offers significant health benefits for individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, some of which include improvements in resiliency, depression scores, motor severity, quality of life, and mobility for patients. #parkinsonsdisease #tandemcycling #caregivers ’

Benefits of Tandem Stationary Cycling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did You Know?

Tandem cycling, where two riders pedal together on the same bicycle, is often used as a form of therapy for individuals with visual impairments.

American Academy of Neurology’s 76th Annual Meeting - (https://www.aan.com/events/annual-meeting)

Engaging in tandem stationary cycling could offer health improvements for both individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, highlighting a potential avenue for enhancing their well-being as per a study that will be presented at the76th Annual Meeting taking place April 13–18, 2024, in person in Denver and online ().“Our study found that a unique cycling program that pairs people with Parkinson’s disease with their care partners can improve the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of both cyclists to improve their quality of life,” said Jennifer Trilk, Ph.D., of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville.“It is just as important that care partners also receive care, so we included them as the cycling partners. The goal of our small study was to determine if tandem cycling was beneficial. The next step will be to confirm the results with subsequent studies that would include more participants.”The study included 18 participants, nine with Parkinson’s disease and their corresponding nine care partners.For the tandem cycling program,stationary tandem bicycles while using a virtual reality platform two times per week for eight weeks.During each session, all participants could visualize themselves cycling along real-life, scenic outdoor routes by watching large television screens synced to the cycling intensity.The tandem cycling set-up also allowed the care partners to help adjust the cycling pace and facilitate a higher pedaling rate for greater health benefits.Before starting the cycling program, all participants completed a series of tests. Participants repeated the same tests two days after the final cycling session eight weeks later.For a test of resiliency, participants ranked a series of six statements regarding their perceived ability to bounce back or recover from stress. Statements were ranked on a scale of one to five, with higher numbers indicating stronger agreement.Statements included “I tend to bounce back quickly after hard times” and “I usually come through difficult times with little trouble.”While people with Parkinson’s disease did not show improvements in resiliency, researchers found care partners demonstrated individual improvements in overall resiliency, which Trilk noted may help to decrease care partner burden.Care partners also demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depression scores after the cycling intervention.Those with Parkinson’s disease completed additional disease-associated tests, including a questionnaire on how often they experience difficulties in daily living, including relationships, social situations, and communication.They also completedPeople with Parkinson’s disease improved across their respective tests.In the test measuring overall perception of difficulties in daily living, where higher scores indicate a lower quality of life, on a scale of zero to 100, participants decreased their total score by nearly five points, indicating improved overall quality of life.Participants with Parkinson’s disease also showed significant improvements in mobility on this test, in which they had a decrease of nearly 14 points, indicating improved overall physical function.Researchers also found thatof their disease, where higher scores indicate greater disease burden. Overall scores range from zero to 132.They also improved their walking speed, with an increase of 0.27 meters per second. The study was supported by the Prisma Health-Upstate Office of Philanthropy and Partnership.Source-Eurekalert