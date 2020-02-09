Health Experts Shed Light on Nutrient Deficiencies in Women, Kids

According to a UN report in 2017, India has 190.7 million undernourished people and 38.4 percent of children under five in India are stunted.said Kamal Narayan Omer, CEO, Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council in New Delhi.Omer said the right eating habits and eating the right kind of food can play a significant role in reducing India's burden of non-communicable diseases in adults.Besides this, India is home to non-nutritious, non-balanced food either in the form of under nutrition, over nutrition or micro-nutrient deficiencies. Various other experts feel that the need of the hour is to encourage and provide balanced and nutritious food for everybody especially for women and the new-born.said Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare in New Delhi.Another doctor, Manisha Ranjan, who is a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at Motherhood Hospital, quoted Oxfam which estimated that after the pandemic an additional 100 million Indians are vulnerable to food distress and those particularly hard hit are women and women-headed households.Ranjan added.Malnutrition perpetuates the vicious cycle of inter-generational under-nutrition that results in a high incidence of babies born with low birth weight, more susceptible to infections, more likely to experience growth failure, reflected in high levels of child under-nutrition and anemia, said Sunil Rajpal, Associate Professor, Health Economist, IIHMR University, Jaipur.added Rajpal.Source: IANS