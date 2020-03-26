by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Health Care Workers Get Guidelines From National Health Mission Guidelines
The National Health Mission (NHM) has advised health workers, who are part of the primary health care (PHC) team, to ensure safety for themselves and their families, while performing duties at the forefront.

According to the WHO, primary healthcare is focused at providing care in the community as well as care through the community, the PHC addresses not only individual and family health needs, but also the broader issue of public health and the needs of defined populations.

The guidelines for the PHC team members focus on -- how does COVID-19 spread, group of people at high risk, key messages on prevention of COVID-19, the PHC team members role in early detection and referral, instructions on home quarantine. And most importantly, taking care of them and carrying on with their duties as a frontline worker.


According to the NHM document, frontline workers role in the fight against the spread of coronavirus is two-fold: Spread key messages in the community about measures to prevent the infection; and take actions for early detection and referral of suspected COVID-19 cases.

"Avoid gatherings such as melas, haats, gatherings in religious places, social functions, etc. Maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between you and other people when in public places, especially if they are having symptoms such as cough, fever etc. to avoid direct droplet contact. Stay at home as much as possible", said the NHM in the document.

The NHM emphasised community workers should prepare a line list of all people who have travelled to other countries or other states inside India in last 14 days.

"Take all preventive measures that you are talking about in the community such as keeping safe distance, washing hands frequently, including before and after home visits. Carry your own soap if necessary. If you are visiting or accompanying a suspected case to any health facility, make sure to cover both your mouth and nose with folded cloth or mask", said the document on steps to prevent the infection.

The health ministry also sensitised the health workers to differentiate between myth and facts on the spread of the infection, as it would contain rumours on the spread of the infection. The coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites. Even people with the COVID-19 infection having no symptoms can spread the disease", said the document.

--IANS/

ss/dpb

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Reflux Esophagitis
Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflamation of the lining of the esophagus.This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.
READ MORE
Intravenous Fluid Replacement Therapy
Find the facts of intravenous fluid replacement therapy including uses in dehydration and other conditions, complications and other information.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Health Insurance Plan
With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!
READ MORE
New India Assurance Policies
The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Health Insurance PlanNew India Assurance PoliciesHealth Insurance - India