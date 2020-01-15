medindia

Health Benefits of Chicken Noodle Soup Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A bowl of chicken noodle soup helps clear nasal congestion and ease cold symptoms, says BIDMC clinical dietitian Sandy Allonen, RD.

So let's break it down - what's in your soup?
Health Benefits of Chicken Noodle Soup Revealed
Health Benefits of Chicken Noodle Soup Revealed

Broth
If you're fighting a cold, your doctor will tell you it's important to stay hydrated. "A clear broth is warm and soothing, making it a great source of hydration while you're sick, especially if you have a sore throat," Allonen says.

Show Full Article


Whether it's vegetable or chicken broth - Allonen says the benefits are similar. "You may think added salt and other seasonings aren't great for you, but in moderation, these spices can help combat the feeling of dull taste buds," she says. "A loss of taste is common in a cold, but as with any flavor enhancer, salt is great for getting you to eat more."

Allonen notes, however, that if your doctor has recommended you limit your sodium intake (whether this be for hypertension, kidney disease, congestive heart failure or another medical condition), then you will want to look for a broth that is low sodium or has no added salt.

Chicken

Chicken is full of protein that helps support the immune system. It's also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, which boost immunity and help regulate digestion. "Chicken is also high in tryptophan, which helps your body produce serotonin that can enhance your mood and give you the feeling of 'comfort' that helps make chicken noodle soup a true comfort food," Allonen says.

Noodles

The noodles in chicken noodle soup aren't just for show. They're packed with carbohydrates that help you feel full and satisfied.

"Carbs are the preferred source of energy for your body, so getting in a good dose through soup can help you feel less sluggish," Allonen says.

Vegetables

All those bits of carrot, celery, and onion commonly found in chicken noodle soup are a great source of vitamins C and K, as well as other antioxidants and minerals. "Not only does this help build a healthy immune system to fight off viruses, it also helps your body recover from illness more quickly," Allonen says.

Vegetables like carrots are also high in beta-carotene, and can help reduce symptoms due to their anti-inflammatory properties.

Steam

"Steam can open up airways, making it easier to breathe. It also has a mild anti-inflammatory effect that can help relax your muscles and soothe the discomforts of cold symptoms," Allonen says.

While soup won't cure your cold completely, it's a delicious way to load up on nutrients and increase hydration. Make an appointment with your primary care physician if you're feeling under the weather this winter.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Choosing Chicken Over Beef Cuts Carbon Footprint

Making one substitution of poultry for beef resulted in an average reduction of dietary greenhouse gases by about a half.

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are some foods that can help build immunity and fight cold

Why Should Kids Have Maggi Noodles with Lead?

Maggi in trouble: Is eating Maggi noodles bad for our health? The Supreme Court asked, "If Maggi noodles contain lead, why should kids have Maggi?"

Instant Soups, Noodles Cause Scald Burns in 10,000 Kids Every Year

Instant cup noodles and soups taste fantastic, but did you know they are dangerous to your child's health even if they don't eat them? Microwavable instant soup spills can cause painful scald burns among many children, reports a new study.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHealth Insurance - India
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test/Biochemistry Test - Biotin

Renal Tuberculosis

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive