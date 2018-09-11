Childhood cancer survivors were found to -not exercise or eat diet recommended for them that regularly, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Psycho-Oncology journal.

Health Behavior of Childhood Cancer Patients Studied

‘After a series of answers by mothers' and survivors, they found that only a few survivors engaged in appropriate levels of low-intensity exercise, fruit/vegetable intake, and dairy consumption; ’

Researchers examine health behaviors after childhood cancer diagnosis. Several health behaviors fell short of expectations for exercise and diet during early survivorship, and they remained sub-optimal upon reaching five years post-diagnosis.The study followed families of children with cancer (ages 5-17 at recruitment) from diagnosis through five years. Three years and five years post-diagnosis, 82 survivors and 103 mothers of survivors completed questionnaires assessing exercise, dietary, and sleep patterns among survivors."Childhood cancer survivors are at elevated risk for a multitude of conditions later in life, and greater engagement in healthy habits may be particularly important for this population," said lead author Rachel Fisher, of Nationwide Children's Hospital, in Columbus. "These findings emphasize that there is much work to be done to ensure that these survivors enjoy full, healthy lives."Source: Eurekalert