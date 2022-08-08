Health At Doorstep: Tamil Nadu Provides Family Health Cards

Tamil Nadu health department will provide family health cards to every household under the 'Health At Doorstep' Scheme.



People have to just list their names, age, occupation, health profile, and treatment undertaken.



Benefits of Health At Doorstep Scheme

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that the scheme will be part of the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum' scheme under which people are treated for diabetes and hypertension at their doorsteps. The scheme also includes providing dialysis kits, physiotherapy, and palliative care for the patients at their doorsteps.