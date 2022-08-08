About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Health At Doorstep: Tamil Nadu Provides Family Health Cards

by Hannah Joy on August 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM
Font : A-A+

Health At Doorstep: Tamil Nadu Provides Family Health Cards

Tamil Nadu health department will provide family health cards to every household under the 'Health At Doorstep' Scheme.

People have to just list their names, age, occupation, health profile, and treatment undertaken.

Benefits of Health At Doorstep Scheme

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that the scheme will be part of the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum' scheme under which people are treated for diabetes and hypertension at their doorsteps. The scheme also includes providing dialysis kits, physiotherapy, and palliative care for the patients at their doorsteps.

UP Govt Delivers Khadi Masks at Doorsteps of People

UP Govt Delivers Khadi Masks at Doorsteps of People


Stepping up efforts in the fight against coronavirus across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government will now deliver khadi masks at the doorsteps of people as their demand has been steadily rising.
Advertisement


There are 5.98 crore adults in Tamil Nadu and 4.48 crore people have been screened and found that,
  • 33 lakh people have hypertension,
  • 23.1 lakh people have diabetes, and
  • 16.8 lakh people have a combination of both.
The statement said that 3 lakh people have received palliative care and 6 lakh received physiotherapy.

A model family booklet on health that has been distributed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to some areas will be extended across the city as well as the state.
Doorstep Healthcare Scheme Launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Doorstep Healthcare Scheme Launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister


Doorstep Healthcare Scheme screens for high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney ailments and congenital defects in children. Also, provides monthly medicine and portable dialysis machines for kidney patients.
Advertisement

The civic body has screened people for ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer(oral, breast, and cervix), mental health, pulmonary diseases, tuberculosis, chronic kidney ailments, and leprosy. The health department said that follow-up care is also entered in the booklet.

The state Health Department is aiming to create a profile and estimate of diseases in the state and the health status of the people to rework the strategies of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.



Source: IANS
Want Your Cake Delivered? In China, Drones Will Deliver It To Your Doorstep

Want Your Cake Delivered? In China, Drones Will Deliver It To Your Doorstep


Remote-controlled aircraft was used on five different occasions to deliver their goods across the Huangpu River to their patrons in downtown claims a cake company based in China.
Advertisement

App Which Provides Doctor’s Services At Your Doorstep Is Now Trending In The US

App Which Provides Doctor’s Services At Your Doorstep Is Now Trending In The US


This app is mainly useful for working mothers who have busy schedules that does not give them enough time to visit doctors for minor ailments.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
View all
Recommended Reading
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Post-Nasal Drip Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close