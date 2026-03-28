Heal the Gut: Vitamin D’s Role in Ulcerative Colitis Relief

Vitamin D can help restore immune tolerance to gut bacteria in ulcerative colitis by boosting defense proteins.
Vitamin D supplementation may stabilize the immune response to gut bacteria in patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Multi-omics reveal vitamin D regulation of immune-gut microbiome interactions and tolerogenic pathways in inflammatory bowel disease
Go to source) A new study led by the Mayo Clinic and published in Cell Reports Medicine reveals that Vitamin D helps the body distinguish between harmful pathogens and beneficial microbes, potentially offering a breakthrough for chronic gut health management.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease, including
The research suggests that Vitamin D acts as a vital regulator for the gut-immune axis. By boosting protective antibodies (IgA or defense proteins) and calming overactive inflammatory signals (IgG), Vitamin D helps restore a natural, healthy balance within the gut microbiome.
This discovery points toward significant, accessible therapeutic strategies for millions of people worldwide suffering from digestive disorders.
How Vitamin D Rebalances the Immune-Gut Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease?While many current therapies focus on reducing inflammation, less is understood about how to restore balanced interactions between the immune system and the gut microbiome.
"This study suggests vitamin D may help rebalance how the immune system sees gut bacteria," says lead author John Mark Gubatan, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Florida. "That's an important step toward understanding how we might restore immune tolerance in IBD."
In the study, researchers evaluated 48 people with IBD who had low vitamin D levels. Participants received weekly vitamin D supplements for 12 weeks. Blood and stool samples collected before and after treatment were analyzed using advanced sequencing to map interactions between immune responses and the gut microbiome.
Vitamin D Enhances Balance in Immune Signaling PathwaysVitamin D supplementation was associated with increased levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), which is typically linked to protective immune responses, and decreased levels of immunoglobulin G (IgG), more often associated with inflammation.
The researchers also observed changes in immune signaling pathways and increased activity of regulatory immune cells that help control inflammation. Together, these findings suggest vitamin D may help promote a more balanced, protective immune response to the gut microbiome.
Safety First: Why You Must Consult a Doctor for Vitamin D Dosing in Crohn’s DiseaseVitamin D supplementation was also associated with improvements in disease activity scores and a stool-based marker of inflammation. However, the researchers emphasize the study was small and not designed to establish cause and effect.
"We saw encouraging signals, but this was not a randomized trial," Dr. Gubatan says. "These findings need to be confirmed in larger, controlled studies." The researchers caution that patients should not change their vitamin D use without medical guidance.
“Vitamin D is widely available, but dosing needs to be individualized, especially in patients with chronic inflammation,” Dr. Gubatan adds. “Patients should work with their healthcare team.”
Reference:
- Multi-omics reveal vitamin D regulation of immune-gut microbiome interactions and tolerogenic pathways in inflammatory bowel disease -(https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(26)00120-5?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2666379126001205%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)
Source-Eurekalert