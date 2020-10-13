Novel Headset Cameras Track Your Facial Expressions and Read Your Lips

With C-Face, avatars in virtual reality scenes could show how their users feel, and instructors could get important information about student engagement during online lessons. It could also direct a computer system, such as a music player, using only facial signals.
‘Headset based on machine learning could be used to project facial expressions in virtual reality and track emotions and assist with digital lip-reading for people with hearing impairments.
"This device is simpler, less intrusive, and more capable than any existing ear-mounted wearable technologies for tracking facial expressions," stated Cheng Zhang, senior author of C-Face."
Zhang and his colleagues examined C-Face in nine volunteers. When compared with a library of images taken with a front-positioned camera, the device precisely predicted facial arrangements for different expressions (measured by changes at 42 points on the face) to within 1 millimeter.
One limitation to C-Face is the earphones' limited battery capacity, says Zhang. As its next step, the team intends to work on a sensing technology that uses less power.
Source: Medindia