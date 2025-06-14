About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Headaches to Heartache: India's Brain Tumor Crisis Goes Unnoticed

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 14 2025 1:39 PM

Over 28,000 brain tumor cases are reported each year in India, says Cancer Registries Association.

Headaches to Heartache: India`s Brain Tumor Crisis Goes Unnoticed
In India, a persistent headache, momentary memory lapse, or a sudden loss of balance is often dismissed as stress or fatigue. However, medical experts warn that for thousands, these symptoms could be early indicators of a serious and often misunderstood condition — brain tumors.
Doctors across the country are voicing growing concern over the increasing incidence of brain tumor cases and the low public awareness that continues to delay diagnoses and compromise patient outcomes.

Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
“Brain tumors () often present symptoms similar to everyday conditions like migraines, vertigo, or even depression,” noted a senior neurologist. “Many patients only seek help when the tumor has already progressed, making treatment more complex and outcomes less favorable.”

Brain Tumor: A Silent and Dangerous Threat

A brain tumor refers to the abnormal growth of cells within the brain. These may be primary tumors that originate in the brain itself, or secondary (metastatic) tumors that spread from cancers in other parts of the body. As they grow, these tumors can increase pressure inside the skull and interfere with vital brain functions, often with life-threatening consequences.

The symptoms vary widely and may include seizures, blurred vision, difficulty with balance, vomiting, memory issues, personality changes, and chronic headaches — all of which are commonly misattributed to benign conditions.

Brain Tumor in Children
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
Many doctors believe this estimate is conservative, especially given the growing number of cases seen in both urban hospitals and smaller regional centers.

A Worrying Trend Among Younger Adults

Medical professionals are increasingly diagnosing brain tumors in younger individuals, including those in their 20s and 30s — a trend that is particularly alarming. The overlap of tumor symptoms with stress-related disorders among the youth means critical time is lost before the right diagnosis is made.

Advertisement
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...
“There is a false sense of security among young people, which contributes to delayed detection,” said a neurologist. “The consequences are often devastating.”

Even when symptoms are present, patients often go through multiple rounds of incorrect treatments — for migraines, psychiatric conditions, or neurological disorders — before a brain scan is advised.

Advertisement
Understanding Brain Death - Animation
Understanding Brain Death - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death
Access to diagnostic tools like MRI and CT scans remains concentrated in metro cities and private hospitals, leaving a significant gap in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In many cases, the cost of treatment, which can involve surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, is prohibitively high.

“Patients from low-income backgrounds either delay treatment or are forced to abandon it due to financial constraints,” a neurosurgeon shared. “And in public hospitals, though treatment is available, people often arrive at advanced stages because of poor referral systems and lack of early imaging.”

Healthcare experts emphasize that early detection is critical, yet public awareness remains dangerously low. Unlike many other cancers, even early-stage brain tumors can be life-threatening because of their impact on vital brain functions. The survival rate for malignant brain tumors in India remains poor — typically 12 to 18 months after diagnosis.

Doctors are calling for urgent interventions to address the rising burden of brain tumors in India. These include launching public education campaigns to highlight early symptoms, improving access to imaging and diagnostic facilities at primary and secondary healthcare levels, strengthening referral pathways to ensure timely access to specialist care, and establishing financial support systems to help families manage the often high cost of treatment.

“Brain tumors are not rare anymore, and they’re not limited to the elderly,” said one expert. “Without timely diagnosis and treatment, we’re losing lives that could be saved.”

They stress that a multi-pronged approach — involving early detection, infrastructure development, and financial support — is essential to combat the growing burden of this silent but deadly disease.

Reference:
  1. Brain Tumor: Symptoms, Signs & Causes - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/6149-brain-cancer-brain-tumor)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional