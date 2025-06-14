Headaches to Heartache: India`s Brain Tumor Crisis Goes Unnoticed

Over 28,000 brain tumor cases are reported each year in India, says Cancer Registries Association.



‘#Braintumor rates in India (5-10 per 100K) are likely much higher than reported. We must bridge this gap to accurately understand and address the burden. #BrainHealth #India’

Brain Tumor: A Silent and Dangerous Threat

A Worrying Trend Among Younger Adults

In India, a persistent headache, momentary memory lapse, or a sudden loss of balance is often dismissed as stress or fatigue. However, medical experts warn that for thousands, these symptoms could be early indicators of a serious and often misunderstood condition — brain tumors.Doctors across the country are voicing growing concern over the increasing incidence of brain tumor cases and the low public awareness that continues to delay diagnoses and compromise patient outcomes.“Brain tumors ( ) often present symptoms similar to everyday conditions like migraines, vertigo, or even depression,” noted a senior neurologist. “Many patients only seek help when the tumor has already progressed, making treatment more complex and outcomes less favorable.”or secondary (metastatic) tumors that spread from cancers in other parts of the body. As they grow, these tumors can increase pressure inside the skull and interfere with vital brain functions, often with life-threatening consequences.The symptoms vary widely and may include seizures, blurred vision, difficulty with balance, vomiting, memory issues, personality changes, and chronic headaches — all of which are commonly misattributed to benign conditions.Many doctors believe this estimate is conservative, especially given the growing number of cases seen in both urban hospitals and smaller regional centers.Medical professionals are— a trend that is particularly alarming. The overlap of tumor symptoms with stress-related disorders among the youth means critical time is lost before the right diagnosis is made.“There is a false sense of security among young people, which contributes to delayed detection,” said a neurologist. “The consequences are often devastating.”Even when symptoms are present, patients often go through multiple rounds of incorrect treatments — for migraines, psychiatric conditions, or neurological disorders — before a brain scan is advised.Access to diagnostic tools like MRI and CT scans remains concentrated in metro cities and private hospitals, leaving a significant gap in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In many cases, the cost of treatment, which can involve surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, is prohibitively high.“Patients from low-income backgrounds either delay treatment or are forced to abandon it due to financial constraints,” a neurosurgeon shared. “And in public hospitals, though treatment is available, people often arrive at advanced stages because of poor referral systems and lack of early imaging.”Healthcare experts emphasize that early detection is critical, yet public awareness remains dangerously low. Unlike many other cancers, even early-stage brain tumors can be life-threatening because of their impact on vital brain functions. The survival rate for malignant brain tumors in India remains poor — typically 12 to 18 months after diagnosis.These include launching public education campaigns to highlight early symptoms, improving access to imaging and diagnostic facilities at primary and secondary healthcare levels, strengthening referral pathways to ensure timely access to specialist care, and establishing financial support systems to help families manage the often high cost of treatment.“Brain tumors are not rare anymore, and they’re not limited to the elderly,” said one expert. “Without timely diagnosis and treatment, we’re losing lives that could be saved.”They stress that a multi-pronged approach — involving early detection, infrastructure development, and financial support — is essential to combat the growing burden of this silent but deadly disease.Source-Medindia