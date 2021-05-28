by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  May 28, 2021 at 11:16 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Head and Neck Cancer Cells are Brilliant in Taking Over Healthy Cells


We all are familiar with movies where criminals undermine the authority of a system take in-charge to do their illicit activities. Researchers say that some cancer cells could be doing the same in our bodies to promote their growth and intrusion by themselves.

A group of scientists from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry pointed out a mechanism by which head and neck cancer cells destabilize and scrape the neighbouring healthy cells, to establish a silent survival space beneath them. It is important to note that up to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat. The findings of this research are published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine .

"Our research demonstrated that cancer cells also communicate with healthy cells of their own cell type to facilitate spread," said principal investigator Nisha D' Silva, the Donald A. Kerr Endowed Collegiate Professor of Oral Pathology.


DMBT1 could be the game-changer in cancer development

Previous evidence indicated that there is an underlying gene-silencing mechanism in oral cancer development where a specific gene, DMBT1 is regulated and prevented from producing proteins.

Thus, this research observed whether this gene plays any role in the dissemination of head and neck cancer cells. The outcomes of the study proved that head and neck cancer cells manufacture two proteins that can suppress DMBT1 in the adjacent healthy cells.

While the researchers looked at this mechanism in mice, chick embryos and cultures of human cancer cells, most of the control tumors in the chick embryos that had lower DMBT1 gene expressions underwent a process called metastasis, in which cancer cells outspread from the primary site to the nearby tissue sites.

By this, it can be understood that the cancer cells which curb the expression of DMBT1 might impair the stability of nearby healthy cells, invade in small amounts, burrow under them, thereby making themselves widespread.

Nisha D' Silva concluded, "The importance of this paper is that loss of DMBT1 in cancer cells and adjacent normal tissue benefits cancer cells, allowing them to travel in tiny groups away from the main tumor."

This study could pave the way for the development of new therapeutics that suppress the production of 'proteins' in cancer cells that regulate DMBT1, thereby inducing the expression of DMBT1 and interrupting the communications between malignant and healthy cells.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Head and Neck Cancers
Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.
READ MORE
Death Rates in Head and Neck Cancer Reduced by Twice-Daily Radiation Therapy
Twice-daily radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy to treat head and neck cancer, could save more lives.
READ MORE
New Combo Therapy for Head and Neck Cancer
New combination therapy was effective in patients with head and neck cancer, said researchers.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantHead and Neck Cancers