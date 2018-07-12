medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Hazelnuts Can Boost Micronutrient Levels in Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 7, 2018 at 11:33 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regular consumption of hazelnuts can significantly improve older adults' micronutrient levels, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition.
Hazelnuts Can Boost Micronutrient Levels in Older Adults
Hazelnuts Can Boost Micronutrient Levels in Older Adults

Older adults who added hazelnuts to their diet for a few months significantly improved their levels of two key micronutrients, new research at Oregon State University indicates.

In the study, 32 people age 55 and older ate about 57 grams of hazelnuts - 2 ounces or about one-third cup - daily for 16 weeks.

Results showed increased blood concentrations of magnesium and elevated urinary levels of a breakdown product of alpha-tocopherol, commonly known as vitamin E.

The findings are important because many Americans do not eat adequate amounts of either micronutrient. Older adults are at particular risk - lower concentrations of the micronutrients are associated with increased risk of age-related health problems including Alzheimer's disease.

"This is one of the first times a study of this type has focused only on older adults," said co-author Alex Michels, a researcher at OSU's Linus Pauling Institute. "We wanted to fill in a piece of the puzzle - can hazelnuts improve the nutritional status of older adults specifically?"

Michels also noted few hazelnut studies have involved Oregon hazelnuts, which account for 99 percent of U.S. production of a nut also known as the filbert.

"Not that we think Oregon hazelnuts are much different than other sources," he said, "but now the booming crop that we have in this state finally has science behind it. Perhaps other benefits of Oregon hazelnuts are awaiting future study."

Maret Traber, the study's corresponding author, notes that she and her collaborators used a novel biomarker - an alpha-tocopherol metabolite - to determine hazelnuts had improved the research subjects' vitamin E levels.

"It's hard to determine changes in α-tocopherol levels in the blood of older adults because they tend toward elevated cholesterol levels which lead to more α-tocopherol being retained in the blood," said Traber, a professor in the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences and the Ava Helen Pauling Professor at the Linus Pauling Institute. "So what we did instead was look at the urine to see how much of a vitamin E catabolite was in it. The catabolite should only increase if the body is getting enough vitamin E."

The catabolite is alpha carboxyethyl hydroxychromanol, abbreviated to α-CEHC.

"It's basically a vitamin E molecule where the tail has been chewed up into nothing, part of the natural breakdown process of vitamin E as the body uses it," Michels said. "We saw urinary α-CEHC levels go up in almost every participant."

In addition, blood analysis showed decreases in glucose and low-density lipoproteins, also known as "bad" cholesterol, in addition to increases in magnesium.

"All of which says that hazelnuts are good for you," Traber said. "The findings demonstrate the power of adding hazelnuts to your diet, or just changing one thing. Vitamin E and magnesium are two of the most under-consumed micronutrients in the U.S. population, and there's much more to hazelnuts than what we analyzed here. They're also a great source of healthy fats, copper, and B6. People don't like taking multivitamins, but hazelnuts represent a multivitamin in a natural form."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are the nuts that grow on hazel trees and shrubs. Read on to know about hazelnuts, including the nutrition facts, health benefits, recipes and more.

Hazelnuts Could Boost Nutrition For Infant Formula Milk

A substance derived from hazelnut oil may help to boost the nutrition for babies who are bottle-fed for variety of reasons.

Determining the Geographic Origin of Hazelnuts

A new method called NMR analysis has been devised that can accurately determine the geographic origin of hazelnuts.

Benefits of Nut Consumption

An association between eating nuts and higher levels of serotonin in the bodies of patients with metabolic syndrome, who are at high risk for heart disease has been established by researchers.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients

Given a chance, choose amaranth, drumstick, mustard, colocassia, greens over spinach, fenugreek. You would be surprised to know how they contribute to build immunity and health.

Right Types of Carbohydrates

Eating the right carbohydrates is the golden secret to good health. Instead of a no-carb diet choose the right ones that rub the goodness of carbohydrates on your energy levels, appetite and mood.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

More News on:

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Right Types of Carbohydrates Health Benefits of Hazelnuts Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients 

What's New on Medindia

Bubble Baby Disease

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive