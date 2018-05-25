medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hay Fever May Up Anxiety and Depression Risk in Adolescents

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 25, 2018 at 3:28 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hay fever may increase the risk of anxiety and depression in adolescents, finds a new study.
Hay Fever May Up Anxiety and Depression Risk in Adolescents
Hay Fever May Up Anxiety and Depression Risk in Adolescents

Although allergies affect more than 50 million Americans, they are occasionally misunderstood and can be seen as a minor condition. The article published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) shows allergies can have serious, far-reaching consequences, especially on adolescent sufferers.

"The emotional burden of hay fever can be huge for adolescents," says allergist Michael Blaiss, MD, ACAAI Executive Medical Director and study lead author. "Three of the studies in our review examined how adolescents are emotionally affected by hay fever (allergic rhinitis) and hay fever with eye allergies (allergic rhinoconjunctivitis). They found adolescents with hay fever had higher rates of anxiety and depression and lower resistance to stress. The adolescents also exhibited more hostility, impulsivity and changed their minds often."

The article identified 25 studies that examined the effects of hay fever and hay fever with eye allergies in adolescents (10-17 years of age) and analyzed symptoms, impact on daily activities, emotional aspects, impact on sleep, educational burden, and treatment burden.

"Our review highlights that allergy symptoms can be different in adolescents than in adults or children," says Dr. Blaiss. "Lack of sleep or poor sleep are both huge issues for adolescents, and it can be made worse by the symptoms of hay fever with or without eye allergies. Poor sleep can have a negative impact on school attendance, performance and academic achievement."

The studies indicated that hay fever with or without eye allergies could negatively impact aspects of daily life that include driving and reading ability and can have a negative effect on psychological function. Adolescents may be particularly vulnerable because they may be embarrassed by their symptoms, may be learning to drive and are at a crucial point in their school career.

"Adolescents aren't 'big children' or 'small adults,'" says Dr. Blaiss. "They have very specific needs, and allergists can help relieve symptoms that can cause suffering. Adolescence is an important developmental period and controlling symptoms can help with daily activities such as homework and sports practices."

To find an allergist near you who can help create a personal plan to for your teen with allergies and asthma, use the ACAAI allergist locator.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Hay Fever

Hay Fever

Hay fever is increasingly common and it is important that you understand the condition. Find out what is hay fever and how to treat it with medication and lifestyle changes.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Asthma, Hay Fever Up Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Asthma, Hay Fever Up Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Patients suffering from asthma and hay fever may be at increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders, suggested study.

Hay Fever Can Be Suppressed With Three Years of Pollen Pills or Injections

Hay Fever Can Be Suppressed With Three Years of Pollen Pills or Injections

Hay fever caused by grass pollen can be suppressed by using immunotherapy pollen pills or injections for a period of three years.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Allergy

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Allergy Anxiety Disorder Depression Agoraphobia Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...