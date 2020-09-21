by Iswarya on  September 21, 2020 at 2:52 PM Diabetes News
Having Diabetes can Increase Fall Risk
Having type 1 diabetes (T1D) is linked to a 33 percent increase in the risk of falls than the general population, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.

Nicklas Rasmussen, Steno Diabetes Center and North Jutland Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark, and colleagues conducted the study.

This study aimed to determine the risk of falls and identify risk factors linked to increased falls in diabetes people. The second aim was to evaluate fall-related injuries.


The study identified 12,975 people with T1D from the Nationwide Danish National Patient Register to determine the incidence of falls.

In the adjusted analysis, T1D was linked to a 33 percent increased risk of a first fall, and T2D a 19 percent increased risk.

The authors say: "While we cannot do anything about getting older or our gender, diabetes particularly type 2 diabetes, alcohol abuse and use of medications can be potentially modifiable risk factors for falls. Gaining further knowledge on risk factors for falls can guide diabetes treatment management, like the choice of medication, which allows us to improve treatment, especially in people with a high risk of falls and fractures linked to high mortality."

Source: Medindia

