medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Having a Fight With Your Spouse? Don’t Worry This Too Shall Pass: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  December 4, 2018 at 7:53 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having a fight with your spouse? Don't worry all of these fights will soon be replaced by laughs as you age, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Emotion.
Having a Fight With Your Spouse? Don’t Worry This Too Shall Pass: Study
Having a Fight With Your Spouse? Don’t Worry This Too Shall Pass: Study

A new University of California, Berkeley, study shows those prickly disagreements that can mark the early and middle years of marriage mellow with age as conflicts give way to humor and acceptance.

Researchers analyzed videotaped conversations between 87 middle-aged and older husbands and wives who had been married for 15 to 35 years and tracked their emotional interactions over the course of 13 years. They found that as couples aged, they showed more humor and tenderness towards another.

Overall, the findings, just published in the journal Emotion, showed an increase in such positive behaviors as humor and affection and a decrease in negative behaviors such as defensiveness and criticism.

The results challenge long-held theories that emotions flatten or deteriorate in old age and point instead to an emotionally positive trajectory for long-term married couples.

"Our findings shed light on one of the great paradoxes of late life," said senior study author Robert Levenson, a UC Berkeley psychology professor. "Despite experiencing the loss of friends and family, older people in stable marriages are relatively happy and experience low rates of depression and anxiety. Marriage has been good for their mental health."

Consistent with previous findings from Levenson's Berkeley Psychophysiology Laboratory, the longitudinal study found that wives were more emotionally expressive than their husbands, and as they grew older, they tended toward more domineering behavior and less affection. But generally, across all the study's age and gender cohorts, negative behaviors decreased with age.

"Given the links between positive emotion and health, these findings underscore the importance of intimate relationships as people age, and the potential health benefits associated with marriage," said co-lead author Alice Verstaen, who conducted the study as a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley and is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System.

The results are the latest to emerge from a 25-year UC Berkeley study headed by Levenson of more than 150 long-term marriages. The participants, now mostly in their 70s, 80s, and 90s are heterosexual couples from the San Francisco Bay Area whose relationships Levenson and fellow researchers began tracking in 1989.

In their investigation of marital relationships, researchers viewed 15-minute interactions between spouses in a laboratory setting as they discussed shared experiences and areas of conflict. They tracked the emotional changes every few years.

The spouses' listening and speaking behaviors were coded and rated according to their facial expressions, body language, verbal content and tone of voice. Emotions were coded into the categories of anger, contempt, disgust, domineering behavior, defensiveness, fear, tension, sadness, whining, interest, affection, humor, enthusiasm, and validation.

Researchers found that both middle-aged and older couples, regardless of their satisfaction with their relationship, experienced increases in overall positive emotional behaviors with age, while experiencing a decrease in overall negative emotional behaviors.

"These results provide behavioral evidence that is consistent with research suggesting that, as we age, we become more focused on the positives in our lives," Verstaen said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Marriage Decreases Risk of Skin Cancer Death

Marital status is associated with earlier presentation of localized melanoma, revealed study.

Marriage May Help Stave Off Dementia Risk

Those who got married are 30 percent less likely to suffer from dementia than those who remain single, because marriage helps both lead a healthier lifestyle.

High Schooling Can Prevent Fifty Million Child Marriages by 2030

Educating girls up to high school may help prevent 50 million child marriages By 2030.

Marriage Can Prevent Malnutrition in Old Age

Marriage can reduce the burden of malnutrition in old age. People who are single, separated or divorced are most often affected, while men and women who are either married or widowed manage to take better care of themselves.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease

Radiosurgery

Health Benefits of Ginger
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive