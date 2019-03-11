medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Havana Syndrome is Most Likely Caused Due to Emotional Trauma and Fear

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 3, 2019 at 12:02 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The cause of the mystery illness among US and Canadian diplomats in Havana is most likely to be emotional trauma and fear according to a leading sociologist and an expert in neurodegenerative diseases.
Havana Syndrome is Most Likely Caused Due to Emotional Trauma and Fear
Havana Syndrome is Most Likely Caused Due to Emotional Trauma and Fear

Concussion-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, were initially reported among dozens of US embassy staff between late 2016 and June 2018.

Show Full Article


They were described by the US State Department as 'medically confirmed symptoms,' and government physicians suspected the involvement of a sonic device. Studies on the embassy patients, however, have been inconclusive and contradictory. A similar array of symptoms was reported in over two dozen Canadian diplomats during this same period.

The paper's lead author, Dr. Robert Bartholomew, concludes that 'Havana Syndrome' is more akin to shell shock, with the symptoms paralleling those associated with war trauma. "A characteristic feature of combat syndromes over the past century is the appearance of an array of neurological complaints from an overstimulated nervous system that are commonly misdiagnosed as concussions and brain damage," he writes.

He adds: "A signature feature of shell shock was concussion-like symptoms. Like today, their appearance initially baffled physicians until a more careful review of the data determined that what they were seeing was an epidemic of psychogenic illness. In fact, some of the descriptions from 100 years ago are virtually identical, right down to the use of the phrase 'concussion-like symptoms.'"

Dr. Bartholomew is a medical sociologist based in Auckland, New Zealand. The report was co-authored by Dr. Robert W. Baloh, Director of the Neurotology Laboratory at the UCLA Medical Center. The authors describe the diplomats who became sick as participants in a continuation of the Cold War, living in a hostile foreign country where they were under constant surveillance. Between late 2016 and 2017, staff in Havana were living in a cauldron of stress and uncertainty, amid rumors of an enigmatic sonic weapon.

"The political and scientific evidence for the perpetration of an attack on US embassy staff in Cuba is inconclusive," they write. "What is the more likely, that the diplomats were the target of a mysterious new weapon for which there is no concrete evidence, or they were suffering from psychogenic symptoms generated by stress? The evidence overwhelmingly points to the latter."

They add: "There have been four separate studies of 'Havana Syndrome' to date. Each has critical design flaws, including the use of inappropriate controls, inflated conclusions, and a lack of evidence for exposure to an energy source or toxin.

None adequately test the hypotheses they propose, while promoting exotic explanations that are not supported by the facts. Our conclusions are grounded in the prosaic and known science. There is no need to resort to exotic explanations. Claims that the patients were suffering from brain and auditory damage are not borne out by the data."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

More News on:

Trauma CareThoracic Outlet SyndromeNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Breasts - Structures and Types

Status of Online Medical Consultation in India Has Regulatory Issues

Bimalleolar Fracture / Broken Ankle
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive