Haryana School Education Board has made sit-ups compulsory to school students during the morning prayer session to boost brain health.

Haryana Government Mandates Sit-ups for School Students to Sharpen Brain

‘Haryana mandates sit-ups in a government school, contending that it will be a form of 'super yoga for the brain'.’

According to him, this exercise is a 'super brain yoga' and should not to be treated as punishment.



Its impact on the students will be monitored periodically.



The school has been roped in by the National Brain Research Centre in Gurugram and Haryana Yog Parishad, under whose supervision the process would be conducted scientifically.



And if the results after a year-long mandatory exercise for students of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani are positive, the exercise will be made mandatory in all government schools in the state.