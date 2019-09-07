medindia

Haryana Government Mandates Sit-ups for School Students to Sharpen Brain

by Iswarya on  July 9, 2019 at 10:16 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Haryana School Education Board has made sit-ups compulsory to school students during the morning prayer session to boost brain health.
Haryana Government Mandates Sit-ups for School Students to Sharpen Brain
Haryana Government Mandates Sit-ups for School Students to Sharpen Brain

And if the results after a year-long mandatory exercise for students of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani are positive, the exercise will be made mandatory in all government schools in the state.

Show Full Article


"Since it is a scientifically proven fact that doing this exercise helps increase one's brain efficiency, we started this today from a school," Haryana School Education Board Secretary Rajeev Parshad said.

According to him, this exercise is a 'super brain yoga' and should not to be treated as punishment.

Its impact on the students will be monitored periodically.

The school has been roped in by the National Brain Research Centre in Gurugram and Haryana Yog Parishad, under whose supervision the process would be conducted scientifically.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Yoga Gives Boost to Brain

Regular yoga and meditation can give a boost to the brain, suggests study.

Yoga Can Enhance Brain Fitness and Help in Healthy Aging

Regular yoga practice can help fight chronic lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes, respiratory disorders and cardiovascular problems.

Yoga is Better for the Brain Than a Regular Workout

A new study has found that just 20 minutes of yoga is better for the brain than vigorous exercise for the same duration.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Microvascular Disease Linked to Increased Risk of Leg Amputation

Home Remedies for Headache

Home Remedies for Itchy Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive