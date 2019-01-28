medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Harsh Punishment During Childhood Linked to Adult Antisocial Behavior

by Iswarya on  January 28, 2019 at 10:05 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Slapping and hitting kids could make them more inclined to antisocial behavior in adulthood, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Harsh Punishment During Childhood Linked to Adult Antisocial Behavior
Harsh Punishment During Childhood Linked to Adult Antisocial Behavior

Harsh physical punishment (pushing, grabbing, shoving, slapping and hitting), maltreatment (physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect and exposure to intimate partner violence) and a combination of the two during childhood were all associated with antisocial behaviors in adulthood among men and women.

This observational study used data on about 36,000 adults in the general U.S. population.

The authors admitted their study was limited as it was cross-sectional study and that the adults were asked to retrieve their childhoods which could make details incorrect.

However, they said those developing strategies to decrease violence rates should still be counted as the role that physical punishment could play, as well as severe child maltreatment. They argued that this should be a public health priority.

Authors suggest prevention efforts to eliminate harsh physical punishment and maltreatment in childhood should be a public health priority to reduce antisocial behavior among adults.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Child Abuse Linked to Certain Mental Disorders

Certain types of child abuse are associated with specific mental problems later in life.

Child Abuse - A Rising Concern

Incidences of child abuse have risen in the last decades. Sentinel injuries are seen in young infants who cannot crawl.

Strict Screening Needed To Pick More Cases of Child Abuse

Recent study drew attention towards the importance of sticking by the screening guidelines in detecting cases of child abuse.

Child Abuse - Conference Calls for Multi-Disciplinary Action and Protection for Children

Protecting children from abuse and empowering them to exercise their right to safeguard their integrity was the highlight of the National Conference on Child Abuse in India.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive