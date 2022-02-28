Harmful Vs. Good Microbes in Immunotherapy

Harmful gut bacteria might matter more than helpful ones for all those cancer patients on immunotherapy as per a study at the Oregon State University, published in Nature Medicine.
The study thereby states that melanoma (most aggressive skin cancer) patients receiving therapy that helps their immune system kill cancer cells respond to treatment differently depending on the types of microbes in their gut.
Melanoma is ranked as the fifth most common cancer with 100,000 new melanoma cases to be diagnosed in the United States in the coming year, with more than 7,000 deaths as per the American Cancer Society.
The results thereby suggest that gut microbiota develops as a dominant factor in response to therapy.
