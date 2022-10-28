About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Harmful Effects of Diwali Pollution

by Colleen Fleiss on October 28, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Diwali pollution: With the ever increasing Air Quality Index (AQI), there has been 15% increase in patients with major breathing problems (shortness of breath).

Air Quality in Delhi

The AQI has reached around 300. The problems of patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis have been increasing due to the release of noxious fumes from firecrackers in the already polluted air. An increase in the number of heart patients has also been recorded.

Talking to IANS, senior general physician Amit Kumar said that pollution also affects the heart and lungs. Many patients are reaching hospitals, complaining of difficulty in breathing. The level of pollution is less than last year but the level has increased much more in the last few days. Along with this, there has also been an increase in the number of patients suffering from eye irritation and skin diseases.

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
He added that the effect of air pollution is more on children and people above 60 years of age. In addition to affecting the lungs, the high levels of pollutants in the environment cause inflammation of the veins, due to which the arteries supplying blood to the heart become hardened. This increases the risk of heart attacks.

Source: IANS
