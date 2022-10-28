Harmful Effects of Diwali Pollution

Diwali pollution: With the ever increasing Air Quality Index (AQI), there has been 15% increase in patients with major breathing problems (shortness of breath).



Air Quality in Delhi

The AQI has reached around 300. The problems of patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis have been increasing due to the release of noxious fumes from firecrackers in the already polluted air. An increase in the number of heart patients has also been recorded.Talking to IANS, senior general physician Amit Kumar said that pollution also affects the heart and lungs. Many patients are reaching hospitals, complaining of difficulty in breathing. The level of pollution is less than last year but the level has increased much more in the last few days. Along with this, there has also been an increase in the number of patients suffering from eye irritation and skin diseases.