by Hannah Joy on  October 30, 2020 at 7:57 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Happy People Have Good Memory Even at Old Age
Being enthusiastic and cheerful can improve your memory. Psychologists call this is a "positive affect" and people who are happy are less likely to experience memory decline as they age.

The result, published in the journal Psychological Science, adds to a growing body of research on positive affect's role in healthy aging.

"We may wish some memories could last a lifetime, but many physical and emotional factors can negatively impact our ability to retain information throughout life," said study authors from Northwestern University in the US.


For the findings, the research team analysed data from 991 middle-aged and older US adults who participated in a national study conducted at three time periods -- between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.

In each assessment, participants reported on a range of positive emotions they had experienced during the past 30 days.

In the final two assessments, participants also completed tests of memory performance. These tests consisted of recalling words immediately after their presentation and again 15 minutes later.

The researchers examined the association between positive affect and memory decline, accounting for age, gender, education, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.

"Our findings showed that memory declined with age," said study senior author Claudia Haase, an associate professor at Northwestern University.

"However, individuals with higher levels of positive affect had a less steep memory decline over the course of almost a decade," added Emily Hittner, a PhD graduate of Northwestern University and the paper's lead author.

Areas of future research might address the pathways that could connect positive affect and memory, such as physical health or social relationships, the study noted.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia
Want to live longer? Then, choose a happy life partner. Having a happy and optimistic partner can help you ward off mental health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other cognitive illnesses. So, share more love and happiness to ...
READ MORE
Green Spaces can Boost Your Health and Wellbeing
Go Green: Spending time in and around natural spaces (parks and forests) can boost your overall health and wellbeing. So, make sure to visit green spaces frequently to stay happy and healthy.
READ MORE
Serotonin, the Happy Hormone Might Protect People from Gastrointestinal Distress
Serotonin, the feel-good hormone known for encouraging happiness and well-being was found to reduce virulence in pathogenic gut bacteria.
READ MORE
Do People Need to be in a Relationship to be Happy?
New study quantified the happiness of formerly married, married, and single people at the end of their lives to find out just how much love and marriage played into overall well-being.
READ MORE
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.
READ MORE
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Senior Health FactsBrain Exercises to Improve MemoryCelebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingFoods to Improve Memory PowerWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power