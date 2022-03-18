About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Happy Holi: Four Healthy Recipes to Make At Home

by Hannah Joy on March 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM
Happy Holi: Four Healthy Recipes to Make At Home

Indian festivals have an endless array of delicacies, even during Holi. Here are some ways to make healthy recipes during Holi.

The festival spirit cannot be crushed by avoiding gujjiya or mithai. Meanwhile, healthy choices are replacing junk foods, so you can relish all the good things without forgetting to embrace your body.

In this case, fruit is a healthier alternative to sweets. Here are four delectable fresh fruit recipes by Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms that you can try at home and relish with your loved ones.

Angoor Ki Kheer

Indian festivals wouldn't be complete without kheer, and this unique and tasty kheer is one you don't want to miss! Angoor ki Kheer can be made with either green or red grapes cooked well with rice, khoya, and milk. If you're wondering what dessert to make for your relatives this Holi, this tasty recipe should be your first choice!
Ingredients:

18-20 Grapes, seedless
4 tbsp Rice, soaked
1 tbsp Black currants
1 tbsp slivered raisins
1 tbsp slivered pistachios
4 tbsp sugar/stevia
½ cup grated khoya/mawa
½ cup milk/soy milk/almond milk
A pinch of green cardamom powder

Recipe:
  • Cut the grapes in half and set them aside
  • Use a little water to coarsely grind the water
  • In a non-stick pan, heat oil and evenly distribute black currants, raisins, almonds, and pistachios
  • Sauté grapes for 4-5 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a bowl
  • Bring half liter of water to a boil. Add ground rice and mix well. Let it cook for 12-15 minutes or till the rice is cooked well
  • Add khoya, green cardamom powder, and milk to it. Cook for another 5-6 minutes by stirring continuously
  • Pour the kheer into serving bowls and sprinkle nuts and grapes
Fresh Fig Barfi

Even though it sounds exotic and tastes royal, Fig Barfi is the epitome of convenience and a healthy sweet to serve to your guests!! Prepared with mixed nuts and fresh figs, this delicious delicacy can be made in minutes! Just give it a few hours to set and then you can indulge in its lingering taste and luxurious flavor.

Ingredients:

8-10 fresh figs soaked for 2-3 hours
3-4 tbsp ghee/coconut oil
12-15 dates seeded and soaked for 2-3 hours
10-12 cashew nuts, finely chopped
8-10 almonds, finely chopped
12-15 pistachios, finely chopped
As required silver varq

Recipe:
  • Take a baking tin and grease it with ghee/coconut oil.
  • Grind fresh figs and dates separately and transfer them to two different bowls
  • Heat a non-stick pan and add ghee/coconut oil to it. Add dates and figs paste and mix well. Cook the paste on medium flame and stir continuously till thick.
  • Add ¾ of cashwenuts, almonds, and pistachios to the mixture. Mix it and cook for another 3-5 minutes till well combined by stirring continuously.
  • Transfer the mixture to the greased baking tin, level the top and tap.
  • Cover the top with varq and let it cool
  • Cut into squares or diamonds and serve it garnished with remaining nuts
Aam Panna

Summers are the time for cool and refreshing drinks, and Aam Panna is the perfect choice to beat the heat. Made from raw mangoes, this summer cooler can be easily made in bulk and refrigerated for longer use. This is a much-needed drink at a Holi party and can be easily prepared at home as well!

Ingredients:

1 raw mango
3 tbsp mint leaves
¼ cup sugar/stevia
½ tsp cardamom powder
½ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp pepper powder
¾ tsp salt
Few ice cubes
Cold water

Recipe:
  • In a pressure cooker, take a raw mango and 2 cups of water. Cover and pressure cook till 5 whistles or until mango is cooked well.
  • Let it cool completely. Peel the skin of mango once it's cool. Scrape the pulp of mango as well to separate the skin.
  • Transfer the mango pulp to a blender. Add mint and sugar/stevia to it. Blend it to a smooth paste without adding any water.
  • Add cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, and salt to the paste. Mix well so that everything is well combined.
  • Take a tall glass and add a tbsp of Aam Panna concentrate along with 2 ice cubes.
  • Pour cold water and serve it chilled!
  • You can garnish with mint leaves as well.
Papaya Halwa

The Papaya Halwa is a delectable Indian dessert with a very mild taste and a slightly tangy flavour. Despite being low in calories, this dessert can also be prepared without ghee as well. It is a perfect dessert for your friends and family and to celebrate Holi in a healthy way!

Ingredients:

3 cups ripe papaya, roughly chopped
½ cup jaggery/sugar
½ cup almonds
1 tsp cashew nuts, broken bits
3 tbsp ghee/coconut oil
Few strands saffron

Recipe:
  • Grind the almonds to a coarse powder and keep them aside
  • Take a small pan and add 1 tbsp of ghee/coconut oil. Add in cashews and roast it till golden.
  • Sprinkle saffron strands in the warm ghee/coconut oil and let the smell infuse.
  • Take a heavy-bottomed pan and add ghee/coconut oil to it. Add the chopped papaya and saute till the pieces start to mash and become soft.
  • Stir occasionally and let it cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add in the sugar/jaggery and continue stirring.
  • The liquid content will start to increase. Allow it to bubble away and evaporate slowly. Keep stirring at intervals so as not to catch the bottom.
  • Once the mixture begins to thicken, add the almond powder and stir in properly. Continue to stir.
  • Once the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan, add in the roasted cashews and mix well.
  • Once it's done, transfer it to a serving dish and enjoy!


Source: IANS
