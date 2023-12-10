About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Hand Arthritis: Limited Efficacy in Joint Injections and Creams

by Colleen Fleiss on October 12, 2023 at 6:02 AM
Hand Arthritis: Limited Efficacy in Joint Injections and Creams

Joint injections may not provide effective relief for individuals with hand arthritis and may not alleviate their symptoms, stated research. (1 Trusted Source
Comparative effectiveness of pharmacological interventions for hand osteoarthritis

Go to source)

The study, published in RMD Open, also found the effectiveness of some topical creams to be "uncertain".However, painkillers and steroid pills are effective. The hands are the most common area to be affected by arthritis. Treatments to ease the symptoms can include anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, ointments or injections straight into the joint.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis


Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
Advertisement


"Many pharmacological treatments for hand osteoarthritis pain are available, of which most have no proven efficacy," said Anna Dossing from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. Hand osteoarthritis is a common disease affecting 15.9 percent of women and 8.2 percent of men aged between 40-84 years. The incidence increases with age, and thus the burden will grow with the ageing population.

Mixed Efficacy of Treatments for Hand Arthritis

The condition causes pain and impairs grip and motor function, affecting people's abilities with activities of daily living and work. People also experience dull or burning joint pain, morning stiffness, and swollen joints.The study explored research databases, finding 72 trials involving a total of 7,609 patients with 29 treatments provided over an average period of three months. Of the total, 60 trials, comprising 5,246 patients, looked specifically at pain and were included by researchers in a pooled data analysis. The results showed that non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and steroid tablets performed better than placebos.

However, the effectiveness of topical creams and gels was not clear. "For hand osteoarthritis, oral NSAIDs and oral glucocorticoids appear effective, whereas the efficacy of topical NSAIDs remains questionable," Dossing said.
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis


Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
Advertisement

Researchers said their findings "echo those of previous pooled data analyses" but "contradict the recommendations of existing clinical guidelines", the report said. "These findings raise questions about the evidence supporting the current treatment recommendation for intra-articular therapies and emphasize the need for future large-scale trials with a rigorous methodology to establish the efficacy of promising interventions such as topical NSAIDs," the team said in the paper.

Reference :
  1. Comparative effectiveness of pharmacological interventions for hand osteoarthritis - (https://rmdopen.bmj.com/content/9/3/e003030)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Grilled Meat and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Is There A Connection?

Grilled Meat and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Is There A Connection?


Discover the link between grilled meat, PAH exposure, and rheumatoid arthritis. Explore the impact of toxicants on vulnerable populations.
Advertisement

Quiz on Arthritis

Quiz on Arthritis


Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on arthritis.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinical finding ...
Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist

Ganglion cysts are a common mass or lump that usually occur in the hand

Latest Research News

New Blood Test Measures Omega-3 Fatty Acids

New Blood Test Measures Omega-3 Fatty Acids

A practical blood test for omega-3 levels simplifies access to vital data for heart and brain health has been developed.
Increased Risk of Arthritis in Younger Age Groups

Increased Risk of Arthritis in Younger Age Groups

World Arthritis Day, observed on October 12, aims to raise global arthritis awareness. Sedentary lifestyle contributes to rise in arthritis cases among youth.
Myasthenia Gravis Faces Significant Unmet Needs in Disease Treatment

Myasthenia Gravis Faces Significant Unmet Needs in Disease Treatment

Gaps in myasthenia gravis (MG) classification and treatment stem from disease-modifying therapies reserved for class II-V refractory MG patients.
Hepatitis Prevention: The Importance of Vaccination and Early Detection

Hepatitis Prevention: The Importance of Vaccination and Early Detection

Doctors stress the national strategy: boost prevention, expand diagnostic and treatment services for Hepatitis B and C in communities.
Uncharted Genes and Neurodevelopment in Autism

Uncharted Genes and Neurodevelopment in Autism

Multitude of genes linked to neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism, have been uncovered by a team of scientists.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Hand Arthritis: Limited Efficacy in Joint Injections and Creams Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests