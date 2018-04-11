medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Half of the Sport-Injury Related Attendances in Hospitals are Children

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 4, 2018 at 10:18 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children and adolescents aged 0-19 years account for about half of the sport-injury related emergency department attendances and for almost quarter of the sport-injury related hospital admissions, reveals a study.
Half of the Sport-Injury Related Attendances in Hospitals are Children
Half of the Sport-Injury Related Attendances in Hospitals are Children

The high burden of sport-related injuries has been highlighted by new research published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. The researchers, from Newcastle University and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, analysed injury attendances recorded at two NHS hospitals in Oxford and Banbury between 1 January 2012 and 30 March 2014. Of the 63,877 attendances recorded, 11,676 were sport-related, with 5,533 in 0-19 year olds. 14-year-old boys and 12-year-old girls were most at risk of sustaining a sports injury.

For boys, the three main sports involved in injuries were football, rugby union and rugby league and for girls, trampoline, netball and horse-riding. Almost a quarter of the injuries were fractures, the highest percentage to the upper limbs. Rugby union was the sport most associated with head injury and concussion in boys and for girls, head injuries were most common during horse riding.

The researchers suggest that local authorities and schools should consider targeting sport injury prevention at children in the first four years of secondary school. They say that for younger age groups, trampolines in the home warrant improved safety and that rugby and horse-riding should also be a focus for interventions.

Dr Tom Hughes, emergency department consultant at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, said: "Emergency department reception staff do a great job collecting injury data on our patients, and by using this information, we can prevent injuries. This analysis highlights areas we should be exploring to see how we can make everyday activities a bit safer without being boring."

Graham Kirkwood, senior research associate at Newcastle University, said: "These figures are equivalent to 68 boys and 34 girls in every thousand attending NHS emergency departments in a year. This is a heavy burden on the NHS and on children and families from sport-related injury." He added: "Children need to be physically active but making organised sports as safe as possible needs to be part of any effective child obesity strategy."

Professor Allyson Pollock at Newcastle University said: "This study has some shed some light on the causes and scale of sport injuries and should act as a springboard for injury prevention initiatives in child sport, targeted specifically at the causal mechanisms for these often serious injuries."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Sports Medicine

Sports medicine is a branch of medicine dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries that result from strenuous activity or exercise.

Gilmore's Groin

Gilmore's Groin is a painful condition of the groin that develops in athletes. The condition is also called Athletic Pubalgia, Inguinal Disruption or Sports Hernia.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive