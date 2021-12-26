About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Half of Cold Cases Will be COVID, Say Researchers

by Colleen Fleiss on December 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Half of Cold Cases Will be COVID, Say Researchers

If there are symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, and headache there is an increased chance they will be COVID, revealed report.

According to the BBC, the Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public and estimates half of the people with cold-like symptoms have Covid.

Advertisement


They described an "explosion" of Covid cases over the last week, driven by the new Omicron variant, the report said.

About 144,000 people a day are catching it and then feeling unwell, it added.

For most, Covid is a mild disease, some get no symptoms at all. But it can still cause very serious illness in some people, including those who have not been vaccinated.

If you have cold-like symptoms, take a Covid test, says lead scientist Tim Spector.

"The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week," he said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< US President Announces 500 Million Free At-home COVID Test K...
Formaldehyde at Work Linked to Cognitive Problems Later >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Brain Freeze RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental ......
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
Brain Freeze
Brain Freeze
Ice cream headache or brain freeze is a temporary pain due to eating or drinking a cold substance or...
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infect...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close