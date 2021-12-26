Half of Cold Cases Will be COVID, Say Researchers

If there are symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, and headache there is an increased chance they will be COVID, revealed report.
According to the BBC, the Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public and estimates half of the people with cold-like symptoms have Covid.
They described an "explosion" of Covid cases over the last week, driven by the new Omicron variant, the report said.
For most, Covid is a mild disease, some get no symptoms at all. But it can still cause very serious illness in some people, including those who have not been vaccinated.
If you have cold-like symptoms, take a Covid test, says lead scientist Tim Spector.
"The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week," he said.
Source: IANS