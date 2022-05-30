About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Hair Regrows in 40% Men With Alopecia After Taking New Pill

by Angela Mohan on May 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Concert Pharmaceuticals has developed the new twice-a-daily pill and says that starting trial results have been promising.

Four in 10 patients suffering from alopecia areata were able to regrow nearly a full head of hair within six months.

Hair Loss Symptom Evaluation

A normal hair goes through three phases, the anagen phase, the catagen phase and the telogen phase.
Unfortunately, the scientist behind the drug says it can't be used by the millions of men worldwide who lose their hair as the age.

The drug targets a more specific cause called alopecia areata. This is when the body attacks its own hair follicles.

There are around 100,000 sufferers of alopecia areata in the UK and 6.8 million in the US. In some cases, it can cause a person to lose all their hair in a matter of weeks.
According to the company, the Phase 3 trial consisted of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in 706 adult patients aged between 18-65 with moderate to severe alopecia areata at sites in the U.S.

They were split into three groups, which were given a placebo, an 8mg twice-daily pill or a 12mg twice-daily dose. The 8mg and 12mg groups saw statistically significantly more regrowth than the placebo group, researchers said.

'Today marks an important milestone in advancing new treatments for alopecia areata, and I'm so happy to see such positive results from the first Phase 3 trial with CTP-543,' said Brett King, M.D., Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine and clinical investigator.

'There is a great need for treatments for this challenging disease, and the results may potentially provide an important therapy for treating alopecia areata.'



Source: Medindia
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
