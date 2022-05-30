Hair Regrows in 40% Men With Alopecia After Taking New Pill

Advertisement

The drug targets a more specific cause called alopecia areata. This is when the body attacks its own hair follicles.There are around 100,000 sufferers of alopecia areata in the UK and 6.8 million in the US. In some cases, it can cause a person to lose all their hair in a matter of weeks.According to the company, the Phase 3 trial consisted of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in 706 adult patients aged between 18-65 with moderate to severe alopecia areata at sites in the U.S.They were split into three groups, which were given a placebo, an 8mg twice-daily pill or a 12mg twice-daily dose. The 8mg and 12mg groups saw statistically significantly more regrowth than the placebo group, researchers said.,' said Brett King, M.D., Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine and clinical investigator..'Source: Medindia