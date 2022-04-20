Hair Perfume: The Next Big Thing In Beauty

How to Use Hair Perfume?

The question comes down to how do you use it?It is important to use hair perfumes on clean hair. Greasy scalps will not be able to retain the fragrance. To give your hair a pleasant scent, it's important to ensure that it's clean. Use shampoo to wash your hair thoroughly before you apply any scented or perfumed products.It's extremely important to moisturize your hair beforehand in case it loses any moisture after you scent it. Use your conditioner to hydrate your hair after you wash it.For the longest lasting fragrance in your hair, you should make sure that your locks are completely dry before applying any perfumed products. If your hair is wet, the water can form a barrier that keeps the fragrance from penetrating your tresses so the scent doesn't last as long. After washing and conditioning your hair, make sure it is dry before you apply the fragrance.When your hair is dry, hold a bottle of your perfume at least 8-inches (20-cm) from your head and lightly mist your locks to scent your hair. And you're good to go!As we are dawning on to the summer heat, with sweat and little breeze, we have to care for our hair this summer.Source: IANS