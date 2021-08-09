Hair Cortisol Test Helps Measure Stress Level During COVID

Hair cortisol test is used to detect the impact of COVID-19 on stress levels in families, reveals a study conducted at the University of California and Hashemite University in Jordan.



COVID-19

Covid-19 is an infection caused by the single stranded virus SARS-CoV-2. It has been declared as a pandemic as it has infected more than 33 countries around the world. The virus affects the upper respiratory tract (throat, lungs) and severe infection can cause death. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fever, cough, breathlessness and loss of taste. It also affects other major organs like heart, kidney and brain.



The study used the samples of a cortisol test of mothers and children taken in 2019 for a previous study and it was compared with a cortisol test conducted in June 2020. The results showed increased cortisol concentration in children reflecting on the stress level experienced in the first three months of the pandemic.



‘Hair cortisol test detects stress levels in children and women during the pandemic.’





Researchers say that in families experiencing greater disruption , the hair cortisol tests of children and women had increased stress levels.



The psychological and physiological consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long term effect in children, to overcome this effectively tailored assistance and support should be provided to the family members.



Source: Medindia According to Antje von Suchodoletz- assistant professor "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a global mental health crisis, as well as a physical health crisis. Seeing as the majority of the world's children live in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), it is imperative to understand the factors that have contributed to their adjustment, as well as the adjustment of their parents, during the pandemic."Researchers say that in families experiencing greater disruption , the hair cortisol tests of children and women had increased stress levels.The psychological and physiological consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long term effect in children, to overcome this effectively tailored assistance and support should be provided to the family members.Source: Medindia The study used the samples of a cortisol test of mothers and children taken in 2019 for a previous study and it was compared with a cortisol test conducted in June 2020. The results showed

Recommended Reading Study Says Negative Impact of COVID Stress on Adolescents A new study has revealed that coronavirus pandemic has had a significant detrimental impact on adolescents' mental health, especially in girls. READ MORE Exercise may Not be Able to Fight COVID-Stress People who reported raising their physical activity after the start of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders reported greater stress and anxiety levels, reports a new study. READ MORE Link Between COVID and ‘Brain Fog,’ Dementia Identified A new study explores the brain cell dysfunction in COVID-19, and whether FDA-approved drugs can prevent the onset of post-COVID cognitive impairment (PCCI). READ MORE Hair Cortisol Levels Indicate Long-Term Stress and Obesity High levels of cortisol in the hair indicates chronic stress which is associated with higher levels of obesity. READ MORE Andropause / Male Menopause Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability. READ MORE Causes of Hair Loss Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall. READ MORE Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning. READ MORE Hair Loss in Women Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss. READ MORE Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed. READ MORE Palpitations And Arrhythmias Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat. READ MORE Stress and the Gender Divide Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses. READ MORE Undescended Testicles An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles. READ MORE