by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 8, 2021 at 9:58 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hair Cortisol Test Helps Measure Stress Level During COVID
Hair cortisol test is used to detect the impact of COVID-19 on stress levels in families, reveals a study conducted at the University of California and Hashemite University in Jordan.

COVID-19
Covid-19 is an infection caused by the single stranded virus SARS-CoV-2. It has been declared as a pandemic as it has infected more than 33 countries around the world. The virus affects the upper respiratory tract (throat, lungs) and severe infection can cause death. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fever, cough, breathlessness and loss of taste. It also affects other major organs like heart, kidney and brain.

The study used the samples of a cortisol test of mothers and children taken in 2019 for a previous study and it was compared with a cortisol test conducted in June 2020. The results showed increased cortisol concentration in children reflecting on the stress level experienced in the first three months of the pandemic.


According to Antje von Suchodoletz- assistant professor "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a global mental health crisis, as well as a physical health crisis. Seeing as the majority of the world's children live in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), it is imperative to understand the factors that have contributed to their adjustment, as well as the adjustment of their parents, during the pandemic."

Researchers say that in families experiencing greater disruption , the hair cortisol tests of children and women had increased stress levels.

The psychological and physiological consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long term effect in children, to overcome this effectively tailored assistance and support should be provided to the family members.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Study Says Negative Impact of COVID Stress on Adolescents
A new study has revealed that coronavirus pandemic has had a significant detrimental impact on adolescents' mental health, especially in girls.
READ MORE
Exercise may Not be Able to Fight COVID-Stress
People who reported raising their physical activity after the start of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders reported greater stress and anxiety levels, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Link Between COVID and ‘Brain Fog,’ Dementia Identified
A new study explores the brain cell dysfunction in COVID-19, and whether FDA-approved drugs can prevent the onset of post-COVID cognitive impairment (PCCI).
READ MORE
Hair Cortisol Levels Indicate Long-Term Stress and Obesity
High levels of cortisol in the hair indicates chronic stress which is associated with higher levels of obesity.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Causes of Hair Loss
Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.
READ MORE
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.
READ MORE
Hair Loss in Women
Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasUndescended TesticlesStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseCauses of Hair LossHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHair Loss in WomenVaricocele