Hair Cortisol Test Helps Measure Stress Level During COVID

Hair cortisol test is used to detect the impact of COVID-19 on stress levels in families, reveals a study conducted at the University of California and Hashemite University in Jordan.
Covid-19 is an infection caused by the single stranded virus SARS-CoV-2. It has been declared as a pandemic as it has infected more than 33 countries around the world. The virus affects the upper respiratory tract (throat, lungs) and severe infection can cause death. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, fever, cough, breathlessness and loss of taste. It also affects other major organs like heart, kidney and brain.
The study used the samples of a cortisol test of mothers and children taken in 2019 for a previous study and it was compared with a cortisol test conducted in June 2020. The results showed increased cortisol concentration in children reflecting on the stress level experienced in the first three months of the pandemic.
‘Hair cortisol test detects stress levels in children and women during the pandemic.’
Researchers say that in families experiencing greater disruption , the hair cortisol tests of children and women had increased stress levels.
The psychological and physiological consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long term effect in children, to overcome this effectively tailored assistance and support should be provided to the family members.
Source: Medindia
