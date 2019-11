Hair Care can Prevent Many African-American Women from Exercising

African American women face a unique challenge to regular exercise - their hair. However, it's an issue that is not often acknowledged by doctors as a barrier to a healthy lifestyle, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

The study found an overwhelming majority of primary care doctors talk to their African American female patients about the importance of exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle, but three-quarters of them never discuss how hair care affects physical activity.



Tolliver surveyed doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in the Department of Family Medicine at Ohio State, a large urban academic medical center. Ninety-five percent of respondents sometimes/often engage in discussions with African American female patients about exercise. However, 76% of respondents have never included a hairstyling or maintenance assessment in that discussion, and only 34% noted being comfortable discussing the topic.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 56% of African American women age 20 and over are obese, putting them at higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Regular exercise can prevent or help manage these health conditions.



Tolliver's research highlights the need to incorporate this cultural competency into continuing medical education and medical education curriculums to improve the doctor-patient relationship, which could have a lasting impact on the long-term health outcomes of African American females.



"It's going to come down to increasing education about African American hair, African American females cultural practices when it comes to hair and how you can counsel a patient in an office visit about decreasing that barrier," said Tolliver, who is also a clinical assistant professor of family medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.



Tolliver says African American women interested in increasing physical activity can incorporate the following tips to preserve hairstyles while exercising:



If you're new to exercise, consider starting with a low-impact exercise such as walking to minimize perspiration.

Try a protective hairstyle such as braids, twists, buns, or extensions to help you optimize time spent working out.

Schedule more strenuous workouts on the day you plan to wash your hair.



