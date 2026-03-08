Hailey Bieber Health Scare: How a Mini Stroke Led to Heart Surgery

What is a mini stroke (TIA), and how did it help doctors detect a hidden heart defect in Hailey Bieber at just 25?

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): A Warning Sign of Stroke

The Hidden Heart Condition

Raising Awareness About Stroke Symptoms

The incident, which initially left her unable to speak and with numbness on one side of her body, ultimately led to life-saving medical treatment and reshaped her outlook on health and wellness.Bieber recalled that the episode began suddenly with alarming symptoms. The right side of her arm went numb, her face began to droop, and she struggled to speak clearly. Doctors later confirmed she had experienced a transient ischemic attack (TIA), commonly known as a mini stroke. TIAs occur when blood flow to part of the brain is temporarily blocked, producing stroke-like symptoms that usually resolve within minutes or hours.Although the symptoms disappeared quickly, scans revealed a tiny spot in the brain that affected the area responsible for speech. This prompted further tests that uncovered the underlying cause of the episode.This interruption is usually caused by a small blood clot or narrowed blood vessel and produces stroke-like symptoms such as sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, confusion, vision problems, or loss of balance.Unlike a full stroke, the blockage resolves quickly and symptoms typically disappear within minutes or hours without permanent brain damage. However, doctors consider a TIA a serious warning sign, as it can indicate a higher risk of a future stroke if the underlying cause is not treated promptly.Doctors discovered that Bieber hadWhile many people live with this condition without symptoms, it can sometimes allow blood clots to travel from the heart to the brain, increasing the risk of stroke.Intriggering the mini stroke.To prevent future complications, she underwent a minimally invasive procedure to close the opening. The surgery involved inserting a device through a catheter placed in the groin to seal the defect, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery. Bieber later described the procedure as smooth and successful.The medical scare had a profound psychological impact. Bieber admitted the experience left her more vigilant about her health and more aware of changes in her body. She has since become "hyper-aware" of symptoms and more proactive about medical care and prevention.The event also sparked a deeper interest in science and medicine, which she says influenced the creation of her skincare brand, Rhode. Her approach to skincare and wellness now reflects a stronger focus on health and scientific understanding.In recent years,has also spoken openly about other health challenges, includingShe revealedfollowing childbirth, highlighting the emotional and hormonal changes many new mothers face.Despite these challenges, Bieber has said the experiences strengthened her trust in medical professionals and deepened her appreciation for the human body's resilience.Bieber's story has drawn attention to the fact that strokes and stroke-like events can occur even in young, healthy individuals. Experts emphasize that sudden symptoms such as facial drooping, arm weakness, numbness, confusion, or difficulty speaking should always be treated as medical emergencies.By sharing her experience publicly, Bieber hopes to encourage others to take unusual symptoms seriously and seek medical care immediately — a step that, in her case, helped uncover a hidden condition before it caused more serious harm.Source-Medindia