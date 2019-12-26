Haemophilia patient's urinary bladder was reconstructed at the privately-run Fortis hospital through surgery; an official said.

Haemophilia Patient's Bladder Reconstructed in Bangalore Hospital

‘Haemophilia is a bleeding disorder where the patient suffers from defective clotting protein and requires external blood factors to avoid bleeding in case of an injury. ’

"This was our first complex radical cystectomy (surgical removal of the bladder) on a Haemophilia patient in two days despite challenges," said Keshavamurthy.



The surgery required the bladder affected with cancer to be removed and a new bladder reconstructed using the small intestine.



"The risk of bleeding while reconstructing the bladder is a challenge in such patients and care was taken to maintain absolute hemostasis," said Hospital's urology consultant Karthik Rao on occasion.



According to Hospital's director Niti Raizada, the country has an estimated 1 lakh hemophiliacs although many others remain undiagnosed.



"The surgery was performed by a team of doctors on a 38-year-old overseas patient, diagnosed with cancer bladder though he was in a hemophilia condition," Fortis urology director Mohan Keshavamurthy said in a statement here.