HabitWorks: New Digital Tool for Treating Anxiety and Depression Relief

HabitWorks platform uses five-minute gamified exercises to break negative thinking and treat anxiety and depression beyond traditional therapy.
A randomized trial confirms that the HabitWorks smartphone app significantly improves mental health habits, functioning, and symptom severity for those with anxiety and Depression.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Randomized Controlled Trial of Smartphone-Based Interpretation Bias Intervention for Anxiety and Depression
Go to source) Developed by researchers at Mass General Brigham and published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, this digital health intervention targets interpretation bias, the tendency to shift to negative conclusions in uncertain situations.
The app uses daily, game-like Exercises to retrain the brain, offering a scalable way to deliver evidence-based mental health tools. By providing accessible cognitive bias modification, HabitWorks helps users break negative thinking patterns.
This study proves that mobile health technology can effectively bridge gaps in traditional therapy, offering a feasible solution for improving global mental health outcomes.
How HabitWorks App Targets Negative Thinking Habits"When we negatively interpret a situation, it impacts how we feel and respond—especially in people experiencing anxiety and depression,” said senior author Courtney Beard, PhD, director of the Cognition and Affect Research Education (CARE) Laboratory at McLean Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.
“By providing a simple, game-like exercise through an app, we have shown that we can help individuals gain insight into their thinking patterns in a more accessible and engaging way, that leads to meaningful improvements.”
Access to evidence-based treatments for anxiety and depression remains a significant challenge for many individuals due to provider shortages, high costs, and stigma surrounding mental health care.
The researchers designed HabitWorks with these limitations in mind, working with an advisory board of individuals with lived experience of anxiety and depression.
Five-Minute Exercises: Improving Anxiety and Depression CareIn their new study, the investigators enrolled 340 adults across 44 states, who were randomized to use the ‘HabitWorks’ app for four weeks or to a control condition that involved self-assessment surveys tracking symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Participants using HabitWorks reported significantly greater improvements in interpretation bias, functioning, and overall mental health symptom severity after one month compared to the control group.
HabitWorks also achieved excellent retention rates with 77.8% of participants still using the app in week 4 and 84.4% of participants completing the post-intervention assessment.
"One thing that makes our approach unique in digital mental health is its focus on short, five-minute exercises,” said lead author Alexandra Silverman, PhD, a clinical investigator in the CARE Laboratory.
“Unlike traditional interventions that mimic long therapy sessions, HabitWorks aligns with how people use their phones in short bursts, creating an approach that fits into daily life.”
Reference:
- Randomized Controlled Trial of Smartphone-Based Interpretation Bias Intervention for Anxiety and Depression - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398464484_Randomized_Controlled_Trial_of_Smartphone-Based_Interpretation_Bias_Intervention_for_Anxiety_and_Depression)
Source-Eurekalert