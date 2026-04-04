HabitWorks: New Digital Tool for Treating Anxiety and Depression Relief

HabitWorks platform uses five-minute gamified exercises to break negative thinking and treat anxiety and depression beyond traditional therapy.

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Randomized Controlled Trial of Smartphone-Based Interpretation Bias Intervention for Anxiety and Depression



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How HabitWorks App Targets Negative Thinking Habits

Five-Minute Exercises: Improving Anxiety and Depression Care

Randomized Controlled Trial of Smartphone-Based Interpretation Bias Intervention for Anxiety and Depression - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398464484_Randomized_Controlled_Trial_of_Smartphone-Based_Interpretation_Bias_Intervention_for_Anxiety_and_Depression)

A randomized trial confirms that the HabitWorks smartphone app significantly.(Developed by researchers at Mass General Brigham and published in the, this digital health intervention targets interpretation bias, the tendency to shift to negative conclusions in uncertain situations.. By providing accessible cognitive bias modification, HabitWorks helps users break negative thinking patterns.This study proves that mobile health technology can effectively bridge gaps in traditional therapy, offering a feasible solution for improving global mental health outcomes."When we negatively interpret a situation, it impacts how we feel and respond—especially in people experiencing anxiety and depression,” said senior author Courtney Beard, PhD, director of the Cognition and Affect Research Education (CARE) Laboratory at McLean Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.“By providing a simple, game-like exercise through an app, we have shown that we can help.”Access to evidence-based treatments for anxiety and depression remains a significant challenge for many individuals due to provider shortages, high costs, and stigma surrounding mental health care.Digital tools have the potential to bridge these gaps; however, most available apps are not rigorously studied, resulting in a wide variance in quality and effectiveness. In addition, users often drop off these apps shortly after download.In their new study, the investigators enrolled 340 adults across 44 states, who were randomized to use the ‘HabitWorks’ app for four weeks or to a control condition that involved self-assessment surveys tracking symptoms of depression and anxiety.Participants using HabitWorks reported significantlycompared to the control group.HabitWorks also achieved excellent retention rates with 77.8% of participants still using the app in week 4 and 84.4% of participants completing the post-intervention assessment.,” said lead author Alexandra Silverman, PhD, a clinical investigator in the CARE Laboratory.“Unlike traditional interventions that mimic long therapy sessions, HabitWorks aligns with how people use their phones in short bursts, creating an approach that fits into daily life.”Source-Eurekalert