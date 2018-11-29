medindia
Habitual Tea Drinking Can Reduce Risk of Fracture

by Iswarya on  November 29, 2018 at 9:46 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Habitual tea consumption can lead to higher bone density, especially for women, and lessen the risk of bone fractures, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients and Osteoporosis International.
Habitual Tea Drinking Can Reduce Risk of Fracture

Although little is known about the cause of the association, the research conducted by the School of Public Health with Peking University found daily consumers of green tea and those who had drunk tea for more than 30 years have a lower rate of fractures according to their hospitalization records, reports Xinhua news agency.

Li Liming, a professor who led the research, said the study included 453,625 people randomly selected from the China Kadoorie Biobank and documented their records on hospitalized fractures.

Based on their self-reported tea consumption, the researchers found that compared with those who do not drink tea, daily tea consumers have a 12 percent lower risk of fracture.

Those who drink green tea or have drunk tea for over 30 years have a 20 to 30 percent lower risk in hip bone fracture.

Li said bone density had become an important subject of public health. Previous researches also suggested a certain association between habitual tea drinking and higher bone density among menopausal women.

He said the prospective study still needs a more substantial sample analysis for more accurate results linking the association between tea drinking and bone density since tea drinking may affect other factors such as improving people's concentration and vigilance.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide astonishing health benefits. Read this article to know 14 proven advantages of matcha tea plus learn how to prepare this Japanese tea.

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Love your black tea too much? We give you many reasons to switch it for herbal tea. Read on to know more...

Chinese Green Tea

Green tea is the least processed variant of tea. Tea is a beverage made from the processed leaves of Camellia sinensis (Family- Theaceae).

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Watery Eyes

Excess tearing may cause a sensation of watery eyes or result in tears falling down the cheek. Obstruction of tear drainage path can lead to stasis and is also a reason for watery eyes.

