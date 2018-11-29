Habitual tea consumption can lead to higher bone density, especially for women, and lessen the risk of bone fractures, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients and Osteoporosis International.

Habitual Tea Drinking Can Reduce Risk of Fracture

'Tea to the rescue! Your daily cup of tea can lower the risk of fractures.'

Although little is known about the cause of the association, the research conducted by the School of Public Health with Peking University found daily consumers of green tea and those who had drunk tea for more than 30 years have a lower rate of fractures according to their hospitalization records, reports Xinhua news agency.Li Liming, a professor who led the research, said the study included 453,625 people randomly selected from the China Kadoorie Biobank and documented their records on hospitalized fractures.Based on their self-reported tea consumption, the researchers found that compared with those who do not drink tea, daily tea consumers have a 12 percent lower risk of fracture.Those who drink green tea or have drunk tea for over 30 years have a 20 to 30 percent lower risk in hip bone fracture.Li said bone density had become an important subject of public health. Previous researches also suggested a certain association between habitual tea drinking and higher bone density among menopausal women.He said the prospective study still needs a more substantial sample analysis for more accurate results linking the association between tea drinking and bone density since tea drinking may affect other factors such as improving people's concentration and vigilance.Source: IANS