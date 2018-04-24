medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Gut Microbiota Depletion Prevents Cardiac Dysfunction

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 24, 2018 at 12:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Wiping out the gut microbiota could improve heart functioning and potentially slow the cardiac damage that occurs with heart failure, shows new study.
Gut Microbiota Depletion Prevents Cardiac Dysfunction
Gut Microbiota Depletion Prevents Cardiac Dysfunction

The research is based on the idea that microbes living in the gastrointestinal tract affect heart failure by increasing the production of T cells, a type of immune cell. Researchers found mice with induced heart failure fared better if they were treated with antibiotics for five weeks, essentially sterilizing the gut.

"Our lab studies how the gut talks to the heart through T cells," said Francisco J. Carrillo-Salinas, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at Tufts University who conducted the research. "Given that the gut is the body's largest reservoir of T cells and microbes, by modulating the microbiota we could modulate T cell activation and changes in the heart that lead to heart failure."

Carrillo-Salinas will present the research at the American Society for Investigative Pathology annual meeting during the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting, held April 21-25 in San Diego. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. Nearly 6 million Americans have heart failure, and about half of people diagnosed with heart failure die within five years.

Carrillo-Salinas' group has previously shown that T cells infiltrate the heart in patients with heart failure. Inflammation, which is a consequence of the immune response, also is known to play important roles in heart disease.

Other research has suggested disruption of the gut microbiota can affect cardiovascular health. The gut microbiota can be altered by dietary changes or the use of antibiotics.

To decipher how changes in the gut microbiota affect T cell activity in the heart, the researchers examined markers of cardiovascular functioning and proteins relevant to immune activity in four groups of mice. Half of the mice received a cocktail of broad-spectrum antibiotics for five weeks that completely depleted bacteria from the gut. Half of those receiving the antibiotics and half of those not receiving the antibiotics also underwent a procedure to modify the aorta in a way that mimics the effects of heart failure in humans.

Among mice with induced heart failure, those that received antibiotics showed significantly better heart pumping ability and less damage to the heart tissue compared to those that did not receive antibiotics.

"Because complete sterilization of the gut has proven to ameliorate some experimental models of T cell mediated diseases, our results were in agreement with our initial hypothesis," said Carrillo-Salinas. "The fact that we see fully preserved heart function is surprising, and I am looking forward to exciting new data on what happens in the heart once different bacteria recolonize the gut."

The results suggest that T cells are activated in the lymph nodes located nearest the heart, move into the heart and then contribute to heart failure progression by releasing signaling proteins known as cytokines and inducing the heart to become enlarged and form scar tissue. All of these changes were prevented in the mice that received antibiotics.

"Understanding how the gut microbiota directly regulates the function of distant organs such as the heart will shed new light into potential new therapeutic approaches in patients recently diagnosed with heart failure to prevent progression," said Carrillo-Salinas. "Our results demonstrate that gut microbiota depletion prevents cardiac dysfunction and set the stage for future studies that will determine which components of the microbiota are responsible for heart failure progression."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.

CoQ10

CoQ10

Vitamin-like CoQ10 helps generate energy for the cells to function at their optimum level. Secondary to its role in energy production, CoQ10 also functions as a potent antioxidant.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Statins Cardiomyopathy Probiotics - Support System for the Gut 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...