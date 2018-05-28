Gut Microbiome's Control on Tumour Growth in the Liver

Font : A- A+



New study finds a connection between bacteria in the gut and anti-tumour immune responses in the liver. The bacteria in the gut may affect the liver's anti-tumor immune function, according to the study. The study findings have implications for understanding the mechanisms that lead to liver cancer and pave the way to treat them.

Gut Microbiome's Control on Tumour Growth in the Liver



The study showed that bacteria found in the gut of mice affect the liver's anti-tumour immune function.



‘If you treat mice with antibiotics and thereby deplete certain bacteria, you can change the composition of immune cells of the liver, affecting tumour growth in the liver.’ "What we found using different tumour models is that if you treat mice with antibiotics and thereby deplete certain bacteria, you can change the composition of immune cells of the liver, affecting tumour growth in the liver," said lead author Tim Greten, from the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.



In humans, the greatest proportion of the body's total microbiome -- the collection of bacteria and other micro-organisms that live in or on the body -- is in the gut.



Despite extensive research into the relationship between the gut microbiome and cancer, the role of gut bacteria in the formation of



For the study, published in the journal Science, the team carried out a series of experiments with mice. They used three mouse liver cancer models, and found that when they depleted gut bacteria using an antibiotic "cocktail," the mice that had the antibiotics developed fewer and smaller liver tumours and had reduced metastasis to the liver.



The investigators found that antibiotic treatment increased the numbers of a type of immune cell called NKT cells in the livers of the mice.



In all three mouse models, the reduction in liver tumour growth that resulted from antibiotic treatment was dependent on these NKT cells.



Further, they found that the accumulation of the NKT cells in the liver resulted from an increase in the expression of a protein called CXCL16 on cells that line the inside of capillaries in the liver.



As bile acids can control the expression of CXCL16, the team treated mice with bile acids. They changed the number of NKT cells in the liver, and thus the number of tumours in the liver.



Finally, they found that one bacterial species, Clostridium scindens, controlled metabolism of bile acids in the mouse gut and ultimately CXCL16 expression, NKT cell accumulation, and tumour growth in the liver.



They found that bile acids also controlled the expression of the CXCL16 protein in the liver of humans, suggesting that the novel mechanism described in the study may potentially apply to cancer patients.







Source: IANS Advertisement The study showed that bacteria found in the gut of mice affect the liver's anti-tumour immune function."What we found using different tumour models is that if you treat mice with antibiotics and thereby deplete certain bacteria, you can change the composition of immune cells of the liver, affecting tumour growth in the liver," said lead author Tim Greten, from the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.In humans, the greatest proportion of the body's total microbiome -- the collection of bacteria and other micro-organisms that live in or on the body -- is in the gut.Despite extensive research into the relationship between the gut microbiome and cancer, the role of gut bacteria in the formation of liver cancer has remained poorly understood.For the study, published in the journal, the team carried out a series of experiments with mice. They used three mouse liver cancer models, and found that when they depleted gut bacteria using an antibiotic "cocktail," the mice that had the antibiotics developed fewer and smaller liver tumours and had reduced metastasis to the liver.The investigators found that antibiotic treatment increased the numbers of a type of immune cell called NKT cells in the livers of the mice.In all three mouse models, the reduction in liver tumour growth that resulted from antibiotic treatment was dependent on these NKT cells.Further, they found that the accumulation of the NKT cells in the liver resulted from an increase in the expression of a protein called CXCL16 on cells that line the inside of capillaries in the liver.As bile acids can control the expression of CXCL16, the team treated mice with bile acids. They changed the number of NKT cells in the liver, and thus the number of tumours in the liver.Finally, they found that one bacterial species, Clostridium scindens, controlled metabolism of bile acids in the mouse gut and ultimately CXCL16 expression, NKT cell accumulation, and tumour growth in the liver.They found that bile acids also controlled the expression of the CXCL16 protein in the liver of humans, suggesting that the novel mechanism described in the study may potentially apply to cancer patients.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: