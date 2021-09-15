About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Gut Microbiome Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis Prognosis

by Colleen Fleiss on September 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM

Gut Microbiome Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis Prognosis
A patient's future rheumatoid arthritis prognosis could be determined by gut microbiome, says new research from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine and published in Genome Medicine.

The findings suggest that gut microbes and a patient's outcome of rheumatoid arthritis are connected.
Advertisement


"This is the first study to date that uses gut microbiome data to predict clinical improvement in rheumatoid arthritis disease activity independent of the initial measurement of their condition or prior treatment," says Jaeyun Sung, Ph.D., a computational biologist within Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine and co-senior author of the study.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disorder characterized by joint inflammation and pain that can eventually lead to bone and cartilage erosion, joint deformity and loss in mobility. This complex disease affects nearly 1.3 million people in the U.S.
Advertisement

Zeroing in on the microbiome

For the study, the team performed a comprehensive precision genomic analysis, called "shotgun metagenomic sequencing," on stool samples from 32 patients with rheumatoid arthritis at two separate clinical visits. The team investigated the connection between the gut microbiome and the smallest meaningful changes in clinical disease activity. The team found several traits of the gut microbiome linked to future prognosis.

"By looking at patients' baseline gut microbiome profiles, we observed significantly different microbiome traits between patients who eventually showed improvement and those who did not," says John M. Davis III, M.D., a clinical rheumatologist at Mayo Clinic with a specialty interest in inflammatory arthritis. Dr. Davis is co-senior author of the study.

"What was surprising is that our data suggest that depending on the eventual clinical outcome, gut microbiomes not only start at different ecological states, but also grow and develop differently," Dr. Sung adds.

Next, by using deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI), the investigators examined if they could predict whether a patient achieves clinical improvement. Overall, the predictive performance resulted in 90% accuracy, thereby showcasing the proof of concept that the integration of gut microbiome and AI technology could theoretically be an avenue to predict disease course in rheumatoid arthritis.

Path toward treatment

"With further development, such prognostic biomarkers could identify patients who will achieve early clinical improvement with a given therapy, thereby sparing them the expense and risk of other therapies that are less likely to be effective," Dr. Davis says. "Conversely, such tools can detect patients whose disease symptoms are less likely to improve, and perhaps allow clinicians to target and monitor them more closely. Much is left to be done, but we're on the right path toward advancing our understanding of this disease in order to individualize medicine for patients with rheumatoid arthritis."

Scientists have suspected for some time that the gut microbiome plays a role in rheumatoid arthritis, as well as many other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The enormous population of microbes help digest food, regulate the immune system and protect against pathogenic bacteria.

The researchers emphasize that every person's microbiome is unique and consists of a complex mix of genetic, dietary and environmental influences. These differences shed light on why symptoms vary significantly among rheumatoid arthritis patients, which in turn makes it so difficult to treat and predict clinical outcome.

The study is the second recent rheumatoid arthritis investigation by Drs. Sung and Davis, highlighting the essential partnership between computational biologists and clinicians to solve complex problems in medicine. Together, they are on a path toward developing a suite of new data-driven tools to aid in early detection, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment in rheumatoid arthritis. As such, the researchers plan to explore ways to translate their findings into new biomarkers and therapies.

"Ultimately, our study reveals that modifying the gut microbiome to enhance clinical outcome may hold promise as a future treatment for rheumatoid arthritis," Dr. Sung says. "This could revolutionize how we deliver care to our patients."

This work was supported in part by Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine and Mark E. and Mary A. Davis.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Work from Home Increases Sick Scapula Syndrome
Is Vaginal Delivery a High-Risk Setting for COVID-19 Transm... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Knee Replacement Reactive Arthritis Hypermobility Syndrome Autoimmune Disorders 

Recommended Reading
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and ......
Quiz on Arthritis
Quiz on Arthritis
Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people ......
Gut Bacteria May Help Combat COVID-19
Gut Bacteria May Help Combat COVID-19
Bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds found to inhibit coronavirus....
Insights into How the Body Maintains Good Gut Bacteria
Insights into How the Body Maintains Good Gut Bacteria
Study published in Nature reveals insights into how the body maintains balance between good a...
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks ...
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cy...
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body....
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal .....
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement
Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at ...
Oligoarthritis
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is re...
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a...
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disor...
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and los...
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral colum...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close